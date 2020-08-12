Online Seminar on ‘Apologies, Non-Apologies, and Reparations: A Global Perspective’



Prof. Khatchig Mouradian will offer an online seminar on “Apologies, Non-Apologies, and Reparations” starting August 26.

Organized by St. Leon Armenian Church, the four-week multimedia seminars will explore why we apologize; the elements of an effective apology; how to repair the long-term consequences of discrimination, slavery and genocide; and whether resentment and unforgiveness can be a virtue. The class will examine these questions by surveying research in the fields of history, sociology, linguistics, philosophy, political science and psychology. Professor Mouradian will analyze apologies offered and reparations made by governments, political leaders and other public figures, ascertaining their weaknesses and strengths, and their reception by various parties.

This is the second in a series of courses offered by Prof. Mouradian. In July, more than 50 people from across the U.S. and a few from Europe attended the online course titled “Monuments, Names, and Racism.” Participants included artists, authors, journalists, professors, members of the clergy, PhD, undergraduate and high school students, and professionals from all walks of life.

Classes will be held via Zoom on Wednesdays starting August 26 at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time (US and Canada).

Tuition for four sessions (75-minute classes) is a $50 donation per household to St. Leon Armenian Church.

The course is open to adults and high school students alike.

Register here. For questions, call Ara N. Araz at 917-837-1297 or email ara@edrcorp.net.

Khatchig Mouradian is a lecturer in Middle Eastern, South Asian, and African Studies at Columbia University, where he also heads the Armenian studies program. His book, The Resistance Network: The Armenian Genocide and Humanitarianism in Ottoman Syria, 1915-1918 is forthcoming in 2020.