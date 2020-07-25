In Memory of Rozi Diane Berberian

Rozi Diane Berberian, age 38 of Rehoboth Beach, DE, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous five-year battle with cancer. Together, with her husband by her side and the support of family and friends, she sought treatment across the country. Rozi exemplified courage and carried herself with dignity and grace. She was never afraid, and for that, she was known by those close to her as “Rambo Rozi.”

Rozi was born on February 1, 1982 in Gyumri, Armenia. She was the daughter of Sourik and Zaruhi Mkrtchian. In 1988, she moved to California with her family and attended school. While residing in Los Angeles, she met Jack, the love of her life. They married in 2008 and moved to Delaware, where they were blessed with four beautiful girls.

Rozi was active in her community and dedicated countless hours to planning charity events, such as the Beebe Ball and various fashion shows at Delaware Technical & Community College. She was a Certified Mastectomy Fitter and helped countless cancer patients over the years. She was an avid tennis player and loved to travel. She loved life and lived it to its fullest—finding joy and laughter all around her. Rozi was a loving and devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She was loved by many and will be deeply and genuinely missed by all who had the good fortune of knowing her.

In addition to her parents, Rozi is survived by her beloved husband of 16 years, Jack Berberian; her daughters: Isabella, Grace, Gia and Lily. She is also survived by her brother Martin Mkrtchian, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends whom she considered family, and her loyal canine companion, Lola.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, July 28th at 12:15 PM at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Hollywood Hills, 6300 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in Rozi’s memory to the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF), 149 5th Avenue, Suite 500, New York, NY 10010.

Friends and relatives are also invited visit and sign her online guestbook.