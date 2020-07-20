Aurora’s #AraratChallenge Turns One

YEREVAN – On July 19, 2020, the #AraratChallenge movement turned one. Launched a year ago during a symbolic ceremony held next to the Armenian Genocide Memorial, #AraratChallenge is a global crowdfunding initiative reflecting the impact of the Aurora humanitarian movement. In everlasting memory of the 1.5 million innocent martyrs who perished in the Armenian Genocide, it intends to unite at least 1.5 million contributors and supporters globally and has already brought together more than 24-thousand people, raising more than $180,000.

After the outbreak of COVID-19, the #AraratChallenge movement used funds collected since July 2019 to make a $120,000 donation to the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Armenia and help Armenian health professionals on the frontlines with lung ventilation devices. Donations received during the second cycle that starts after July 2020 will be directed to different humanitarian causes in Armenia, with projects supported by #AraratChallenge to be selected annually.

“We are tremendously thankful to all the people who support us, especially to those who were inspired to commit to donating regularly. Their recurring contribution allows Aurora to support the fight against COVID-19 in Armenia and to continue making a tangible impact on the lives of people there. The #AraratChallenge campaign is not only a great way of putting your gratitude in action, but also a truly universal movement uniting people from all walks of life. Only together can we address the major humanitarian challenges, so we hope to see hundreds of thousands more supporters joining us,” said Ruben Vardanyan, co-founder of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative.

#AraratChallenge is part of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative Charitable Foundation. At the core of the movement is Mount Ararat, a universal symbol of renewal and second chances. Just as the Armenian orphans that survived the Genocide had a chance to start a new life, #AraratChallenge provides an exceptional opportunity for everyone to join this movement and give a second chance to those who need it most. The video-based crowdfunding campaign is set to increase the impact and reach of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative in Armenia to combat poverty, improve healthcare and provide education to those in need.

“I can’t express how grateful we are to everyone believing in our mission and making it possible. In spite of the COVID-19 outbreak, in spite of all difficulties, this has been an amazing year for the #AraratChallenge, which proved that every dollar counts when it comes to making an impact. The invaluable support of donors who subscribed to a regular donation ensures the sustainability of the #AraratChallenge movement and helps us to change lives of people in Armenia. As descendants of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide, there really is no better way to give back, and we encourage all to support #AraratChallenge on a regular basis in the new cycle,” said Noubar Afeyan, founder and CEO of Flagship Pioneering and co-founder of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative.

Today, Aurora perseveres in its efforts and enters a new crowdfunding cycle that will be aimed at addressing humanitarian needs in Armenia. Join the #AraratChallenge movement, create your own video message and donate as little as $1 a month to help Aurora continue its mission.