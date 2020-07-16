In Memory of Mary Fermanian

Mary Fermanian, 88, passed peacefully at her home in Cranston on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Born and raised in Providence, she lived an extremely productive and rewarding life in her chosen field of education. She was a teacher in the Foster Glocester school system for 40 years. Her vocation was her life’s calling, a fact that was evident in her enthusiasm for teaching and her own life-long learning. Children responded to her great sense of humor – her sense of fun was key. She inspired young students for decades, many of whom kept in touch with her throughout her lifetime.

Besides teaching in the public school system, Mary was the director of Sunday School at Sts. Vartanantz Church in Providence for 40 years. She became an important piece of the fabric of her church community in many ways. Besides directing the active Sunday School, Mary was a faithful church member and heartily supported the efforts of her church for her lifetime.

Mary was also a lifelong member and supporter of the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF). She made invaluable connections throughout the country through the AYF and believed in its mission in fostering an ethnic identity.

In addition, Mary was a devoted member of the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) Ani Chapter, wholeheartedly embracing its humanitarian mission and actively participating in many ARS events over the years.

Mary was the daughter of Stepan Fermanian and Goulbig Bedrosian, survivors of the Armenian Genocide. She is predeceased by her sister Gladys Fermanian, her twin sister Queenie Haboian and her brother-in-law, Harry Haboian. In her life’s work of service, she assisted her family’s grocery business in Providence and put off her own advancement as a teacher until such time as she could earn her education degree from the University of Rhode Island. She also became the caregiver to her beloved twin sister, Queenie, for many years during her retirement and worked ceaselessly for her well-being. Mary is survived by many loving cousins.

With a gentle and kind nature, Mary was also a determined individual. She persevered for her own goals and thus was an example to others. She had a love for so many diverse activities – she would be thrilled by a Red Sox or Patriots game as well as an evening at the symphony, an afternoon at the museum, a lecture at Brown University, a fantastic restaurant, a trip into the Big Apple or an afternoon on the beach. Family and friends will miss her enthusiasm.

She was always ready to recognize another’s achievements and encourage them further. She had a sincere interest in the well being of her students, family, colleagues and many friends. She will be remembered for her caring and support of countless people throughout her journey.

Services were held on July 6 at Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church in Providence. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Sts. Vartanantz Church Sunday School, 402 Broadway, Providence 02909.