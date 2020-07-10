COAF, AEF Partnership Offers Scholarships for Youth in Rural Armenia

YEREVAN—Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) and Armenian Educational Foundation (AEF) have announced a new partnership aimed at offering eligible youth living throughout COAF’s 64 beneficiary villages in Armenia with access to scholarships for higher education. A memorandum recently signed between the two organizations outlines the scope of the joint program.

COAF has been identifying students throughout its rural communities who qualify for scholarships based on academic performance and financial need. These candidates have received guidance on applying for the AEF-funded scholarships, and will also be provided with mentoring and career development opportunities.

Competitively selected scholarship recipients will receive tuition assistance from AEF, along with mentorship and internship opportunities offered by COAF. An emphasis will be placed on training aimed at increasing employability, as well as advancement of English language skills and IT literacy.

“Ensuring continuous education and creating career development opportunities for rural youth is an integral part of COAF programs. We are happy that our partnering organisations also underscore the importance of rural development and encourage students to pursue higher education without having to worry about challenges in paying tuition,” mentioned COAF Managing Director Korioun Khatchadourian.

Selected candidates are required to demonstrate high academic performance throughout their studies at higher educational institutions. Recipients will receive renewed scholarships each year up until graduation, as long as they maintain their obligations. Students will also be actively engaged in 120 hours of volunteer work in their villages, contributing to the development and the advancement of their communities.

“We believe the students of Armenia are the future change-makers. We have been investing in Armenian youth education for many years. And we are happy to join our efforts with COAF who has been educating and nurturing the same kids to dream big and to dare,” mentioned Armine Haroyan, the Executive Director of Armenian Educational Foundation.

