ANC of NY, Rep. Meng Discuss Importance of Ongoing US Aid to Artsakh

Constituent-led Meeting Part of Nationwide Action Campaign in Run-Up to House Vote on the FY 2021 Foreign Aid Bill

July 3, 2020 at 3:33 pm ANCA News 0
Armenian National Committee of New York advocates discussed the importance of continued U.S. demining aid to Artsakh with Congresswoman Grace Meng (D-NY-6), who serves on the powerful House Appropriations Committee, which will be meeting next week to discuss the FY2021 Foreign Aid bill. ANC of NY chair Nazareth Markarian, a constituent of Rep. Meng, was joined by fellow constituents Neiri Amirian and Tamar Harutunian, as well as ANCA Government Affairs Director Tereza Yerimyan and ANCA Eastern Region Communications Director Tamar Gregorian.

QUEENS, NY—Representatives from the Armenian National Committee (ANC) of New York met with House Appropriations Committee member Congresswoman Grace Meng (D-NY-6), to discuss the vital role of continued US aid to Artsakh, as the Committee prepares to present its version of the Fiscal Year 2021 foreign aid bill next week.

Participating in the July 2nd Zoom meeting were ANC of NY chair Nazareth Markarian, constituents Neiri Amirian of Forest Hills, NY and Tamar Harutunian, Esq. of Flushing, NY, as well as ANCA Government Affairs Director Tereza Yerimyan and ANCA Eastern Region Communications Director Tamar Gregorian.

Together, the ANC NY team outlined the successes of The HALO Trust’s demining efforts in Artsakh, which, through US funding, has removed 61,000 landmines and cleared 33,000 acres of land over the past 20 years. The advocates argued that the State Department efforts to stop funding the lifesaving Artsakh program puts innocent lives in danger and undermines efforts to establish a lasting peace in the region.

“On behalf of the ANC of New York, I know I speak for myself and my fellow advocates in saying that it was an honor to have met with Rep. Meng and her staff,” said  Markarian. “As Armenian Americans, we have a pivotal role to play in the process and that includes educating our representatives on our important issues, especially one such as this which at its core is a human rights issue. Ensuring the safety of the people of Artsakh through this aid package is integral to the peaceful future we want to see become a reality in both Artsakh and Armenia,” he continued.

Earlier this year, Yerimyan submitted testimony to both the U.S. Senate and House Appropriations Committees urging that the FY2021 Foreign Aid Bill include language stating that “not less that $10,000,000 shall be made available to: Fund demining and landmine risk education programs in Nagorno Karabakh, and; Support Nagorno Karabakh-based regional rehabilitation services for survivors of landmine injuries and other individuals with physical and cognitive disabilities.”

“THE HALO Trust’s de-mining program has touched the lives of over 130,000 Artsakh residents – thanks to over 20 years of Congressional support for Artsakh aid,” stated Yerimyan. “With a mine-free Artsakh within sight, stopping U.S. funding for the program now, unnecessarily endangers innocent lives and undermines the peace process. Armenian American outreach is essential to ensuring that Congress act decisively and include Artsakh demining and rehabilitation assistance in its FY2021 Foreign Aid Bill.”

This meeting with Rep. Meng was part of the ANCA’s ongoing nationwide action campaign in support of the $10 million Artsakh appropriation. Over 10,000 constituents have already reached out to their Senators and Representatives to advance this effort. To send a letter or to be connected to your legislators through the ANCA Quick Connect call system, please visit anca.org/aid.

ANCA-Eastern Region

ANCA-Eastern Region

The Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region is part of the largest and most influential Armenian American grassroots organization, the ANCA. Working in coordination with the ANCA in Washington, DC, and a network of chapters and supporters throughout the Eastern United States, the ANCA-ER actively advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*