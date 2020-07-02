ANCA Supporters Host Nationwide Virtual Reception Honoring U.S. Senator Robert Menendez

WASHINGTON, DC – Friends, supporters and leaders of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) joined together virtually on Sunday, June 28 with U.S. Senator Robert Menendez (D-NJ) to honor his longstanding legislative leadership on Armenian American issues.

Consistent with COVID-19 health guidelines, the virtual reception was hosted on Zoom by ANCA National Board Member Ani Tchaghlasian, ANCA Chairman Raffi Hamparian, distinguished attorneys and ANCA supporters John Shahdanian from Old Tappan, New Jersey, Joseph Ariyan from northern New Jersey, as well as ANC of New Jersey activists James and Maral Sahagian. “It’s an honor to support Senator Menendez, a man who has done so much for Armenians in the United States and in Armenia. We, as a community, must support the public servants who understand history, are on the right side of it, and are not afraid to fight for it,” said Ariyan who co-hosted the event.

“As a proud Armenian-American and grandson of a Genocide survivor, it was my honor to support the Armenian community’s greatest advocate in the US Senate. The fact that he is my home state Senator makes it all that more meaningful. I look forward to Senator Menendez continuing to lead the charge on all issues that are important to Armenians,” said Shahdanian. Senator Menendez, who has consistently scored an “A+” rating on his ANCA Report Card, serves as the Ranking Democrat on the influential Senate Foreign Relations Committee. A staunch supporter and a longtime friend of the ANCA, his unwavering leadership led to the unanimous passage of the Armenian Genocide Resolution (S.Res.150), a bipartisan measure led by Senators Menendez and Ted Cruz (R-TX).

Senator Menendez was direct and uncompromising in his calls on the Senate to end US complicity in Turkey’s Genocide denial. “The simple threshold question for this body comes to this: Do we recognize a clear case of genocide when it happens, or do we let a country like Turkey determine our own views, determine our own sense of history, determine our own moral obligation and determine the public record,” said Senator Menendez. “At what point do we say enough is enough? At what point do we simply move forward and acknowledge the truth? The truth is that the Armenian Genocide happened. It is a fact. To deny that is to deny one of the monstrous acts of history. This denial is a stain on the Senate and our country. We have an opportunity to right that wrong and put the US Senate on the right side of history,” continued Senator Menendez, who took to the Senate floor four times in as many weeks to secure the unanimous consent passage of the resolution on December 12, 2019. Attendees joined the virtual reception on Zoom where they heard from the Senator about his work past and present including his support of US aid to Artsakh for the lifesaving de-mining work that the HALO Trust has been doing as well as the re-purposing of $25 million in already appropriated US aid to bolster Armenia’s battle against the COVID-19 pandemic for the Fiscal Year 2021 foreign aid bill.