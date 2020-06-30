Armenia’s Diasporan Affairs Office Launches “Step Towards Home”

The coronavirus pandemic may have disrupted our Diaspora Armenian compatriots’ plans to travel to Armenia, however this has not stopped the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs from offering its programs to our Diaspora youth. Due to the travel restrictions, since Armenian youth from the Diaspora cannot physically visit Armenia this year, the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs will be running its summer youth camp online.

The “Step Toward Home” two-week virtual program will be held during the month of August in two stages—from August 3 to August 28. The program includes courses in the Armenian language and history, virtual visits to communities (in Armenia and the Diaspora), interactive discussions, debate club, educational games, meetings with cultural and art employees, talks with last year’s participants, workshops and community projects. Through the engaging and active program, Diasporan youth will be given an opportunity to get acquainted with the history and culture of Armenia, master their native language and learn about their homeland through communication with other Armenian youth.

Participants will make virtual visits around the country from Tatev to Amberd, from Saghmosavank to Matenadaran and even the Erebuni Museum. Individuals from the Armenian Diaspora ages 12 to 18 can participate in the online program. The deadline for applications is July 20.