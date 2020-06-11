Funeral Notice: Dr. Raffy Hovanessian

DR. RAFFY HOVANESSIAN

Born in 1938, Jerusalem

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and relative Dr. Raffy Hovanessian, who passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

The funeral service took place on Monday, June 8 at Rose Hills Mortuary Park.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Shoghag Hovanessian

Son, Dr. Armen and Lena Hovanessian and children, Raffi and Atina

Daughter, Ani Hovanessian and children, Ara, Armen and Alek

Daughter, Aileen and Shahe Agopian and children, Alexy and Alexandra

And all relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to “Dr. Raffy Hovanessian FAR Educational Fund”(established for Continuing Medical Education of doctors of Artsakh). Donations may be made online or by check to the “Dr. Raffy Hovanessian FAR Educational Fund,” Fund for Armenian Relief, 630 Second Avenue, New York, NY 10016.