In Memory of Sylvia Markarian

Sylvia Markarian (Parsekian) of Falmouth, formerly of South Boston, died on May 28, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Markar Michael Markarian and the devoted mother of Michael Markarian and his wife Elaine; MaryLou Markarian and her husband Medo ElTelbany; Harry Markarian and his wife Diane; and Richard Markarian and his wife Margaret.

She had nine grandchildren: Michael Markarian, Brian Markarian, Sarah Illia, Christina Gilman, Paul Markarian, Scott Markarian, Stephen Markarian, Rebecca Markarian and Peter Markarian. Sylvia was the sister of Harry Parsekian and his wife Hripsime and the late Charles “Garbo” Parsekian. She is survived by many loving great-grandchildren and three nephews—Mark, Steven and Robert Parsekian.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Saint James Armenian Church or the Armenian Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 431 Pond Street, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130.