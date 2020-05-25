AYF to Host Virtual Celebration of the 102nd Anniversary of the Independence of the First Republic of Armenia



On the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of the independence of the First Republic of Armenia, the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) of Western United States, Eastern United States and Canada are joining forces to celebrate this important occasion via a virtual event which will be broadcast live on May 28, 2020.

The victory achieved on May 28, 1918 will forever be regarded as one of the most important events in the history, and collective identity, of the Armenian nation – a victory without which the independent Republic of Armenia, a free and autonomous Republic of Artsakh, and a place we can truly call home would not have been possible. After more than six-hundred years of oppression and foreign subjugation, our ancestors rose from the ashes of genocide and reclaimed what was rightfully ours. It is through their struggle we are still here today. It is through their courage our homeland is free. And it is our duty as the children of these heroes to celebrate this day every year, to remember their sacrifice, to carry the torch, and to honor our nation.

The virtual tri-regional event titled “Echoes of Independence” will feature celebratory messages along with cultural performances from AYF members and renowned Armenian performers from the United States and Canada. The event will be live at 6PM (PDT) and 9PM (EDT) on the social media platforms of each AYF region (Facebook and YouTube).

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to the cancellation of all in-person May 28 events, the AYF regions of North America have chosen to take this opportunity to come together as one and celebrate this historic day for our nation.

Founded in 1933, the AYF is the largest and the most influential Armenian youth organization globally, working to advance the social, political, educational and cultural awareness among Armenian youth.