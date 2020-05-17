In Loving Memory of Leo Kricorian

Leo Kricorian passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 from complications of COVID-19. Leo was a lifelong resident of Watertown, Massachusetts and a member of the Watertown Evangelical Church. He was born on August 4, 1940 at Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital in Brighton. He was the son of Leo (Levon) and Mary (Mariam) Kodjababian Kricorian, brother of Edward, Dan and Grace Carter. He is survived by nieces Linda Carter Rose, Debbie Carter Kirkpatrick, Nancy and Susan Kricorian, nephew David Kricorian, sister-in-law Irene Kricorian, and long-time companion Joan Butler.

Music was the passion of Leo’s life, and in his youth he was the front man for the bands Leo and The Thunderbirds and Leo and the Rhythm Rockers. He wrote music and lyrics, and recorded several songs under the name Leo Scott. He was the lead guitarist for the Andy Healy Band starting in the late 70s. Andy Healy said of Leo, “He truly loved the Irish music scene, and he was front and center with our band. He was always very dependable, and he was never late for a gig in the 37 years he played with us.” Leo was also known as a guitar teacher, and one of his early students was guitarist, composer and educator John Baboian.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date once pandemic restrictions are lifted. Memorial donations may be made to the Watertown Evangelical Church or The Maristhill Nursing Home COVID-19 Response Fund.