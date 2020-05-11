UWC Dilijan Hosting Virtual Open Days

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, officials at UWC Dilijan have decided to host an exciting online program to introduce the campus and its breathtaking surroundings of Diljian, Armenia. Prospective students will be able to meet teachers, students and alumni from all over the world! They will be able to ask questions and learn about the college life of students from 80 different nationalities.

An online session in the English language will be held on Wednesday, May 13.

“Why UWC Dilijan?”

20:00 AMT, 12:00 NYT, 9:00 LAT

Find out what is special about the teaching approaches, IB program and residential life at UWCD – from college’s leadership, teachers and students.

Meet the Head and Deputy Head of College

Why UWC? Find out what’s unique about UWC values and approach

Why IB? The teaching programme at UWCD

Why Armenia? Learn about UWCD residential life

Q&A session

Participation is free. Participants can register for a Zoom session or live stream on UWCD’s Facebook page.