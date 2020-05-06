ANCA Eastern Region Initiates #60for60 Fundraising Campaign

WATERTOWN, Mass. – The Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region (ANCA-ER) has initiated a fundraising campaign seeking a $60 pledge in honor of the region’s 60 years of activism. The #60for60 campaign kicked off on Monday, May 4 to capitalize on the momentum of the global giving movement #GivingTuesdayNOW throughout the month of May.

Over the course of the past six decades, the ANCA-ER and its activists have fought relentlessly to bring Armenian American priorities to the forefront of the national conversation in the United States, ensuring that the region’s representatives understand and support the issues impacting Armenian Americans.

Activists whose voices have been heard in the halls of Capitol Hill and others who represent the future of Hai Tahd are featured in a call to action video responding to the question: What does justice for the Armenian Genocide mean to you?

Powered by financial contributions from throughout the region, the fight for justice for the diaspora, justice for Armenia and justice for Artsakh has remained strong. Although incredible achievements were reached in 2019, including U.S. House and U.S. Senate passage of H.Res.296 and S.Res.150, the Armenian Genocide resolutions, the region’s work continues. This work includes worldwide affirmation from the President of the United States and Ankara, work for reparations and work to secure the borders and futures of Armenia and Artsakh.