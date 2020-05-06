ANCA Eastern Region Initiates #60for60 Fundraising Campaign

WATERTOWN, Mass. – The Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region (ANCA-ER) has initiated a fundraising campaign seeking a $60 pledge in honor of the region’s 60 years of activism. The #60for60 campaign kicked off on Monday, May 4 to capitalize on the momentum of the global giving movement #GivingTuesdayNOW throughout the month of May.
Over the course of the past six decades, the ANCA-ER and its activists have fought relentlessly to bring Armenian American priorities to the forefront of the national conversation in the United States, ensuring that the region’s representatives understand and support the issues impacting Armenian Americans.
Activists whose voices have been heard in the halls of Capitol Hill and others who represent the future of Hai Tahd are featured in a call to action video responding to the question: What does justice for the Armenian Genocide mean to you?
Powered by financial contributions from throughout the region, the fight for justice for the diaspora, justice for Armenia and justice for Artsakh has remained strong. Although incredible achievements were reached in 2019, including U.S. House and U.S. Senate passage of H.Res.296 and S.Res.150, the Armenian Genocide resolutions, the region’s work continues. This work includes worldwide affirmation from the President of the United States and Ankara, work for reparations and work to secure the borders and futures of Armenia and Artsakh.
“Today, we ask you to stand with the ANCA Eastern Region and pledge at least $60 in honor of the ANCA Eastern Region’s six decades of activism. The future of Hai Tahd is bright thanks to our dedicated activists, community supporters and network of local ANCs. We know this is an unprecedented time in our nation’s history and appreciate any level of support,” said Harry Glorikian, ANCA Eastern Region fundraising committee board member.
Donors can participate in the #60for60 Call for Justice campaign online. For more information please contact ancaer@anca.org
The Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region is part of the largest and most influential Armenian American grassroots organization, the ANCA. Working in coordination with the ANCA in Washington, DC, and a network of chapters and supporters throughout the Eastern United States, the ANCA-ER actively advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues.
