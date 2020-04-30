In Loving Memory of Nazely Sanentz

Nazely (Partamian) Sanentz of Watertown, MA, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, in Boston. She was 93. The daughter of Hovhannes and Melia (Momjian) Partamian, she was born in 1926, in Kessab, and was the beloved wife of the late Paren (Kazanjian) Sanentz, devoted mother of Ara-Baruyr, Shahé, and Léna, and loving grandmother of Arman.

She had dedicated her entire professional career to various Diasporan Armenian educational institutions, from Aleppo to Beirut and Boston, as an exemplary teacher, while also contributing to the many cultural programs of the AGBU and Armenian compatriotic unions, thereby earning the love and admiration of her students and the Armenian community at large.

In-lieu-of-flowers donations can be made to the St. Sahag & St. Mesrob Armenian School, mailed to St. James Armenian Church, 465 Mt. Auburn St., Watertown, MA, 02472