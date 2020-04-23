Daughter of Genocide

Yet alive,
I shall not let fall my apricot sun
never will I shake, shake my ancestry loose
nor will I scrape off those days of old off my skin
before it catches rust.
I have long learnt to befriend corrosion.
my childhood was smeared with stories of April
nineteen fifteen
stolen land vanished neighbors
nightmares of family
pulled into your ungodly ways
our women forced to carry your seeds
in their wounded wombs
and shave their Armenian prayers off
their shriveled tongues
while giving birth to your sins
Akh Der Asdvadz, they screamed out
but only in their minds
their child released wrapped in the same blood
that yet feeds the earth of our stolen lands.
you do not belong there
but there belongs to me.
there is the land of my people
defiant as they come, as ancient
as rivers and the river Aras that stands between us
you have stained
my mountain Ararat
the soles of your feet yet ooze bloodshed
upon my streets I smell bloodshed yet
wet, warm with potent sin
you left my mother’s mother’s mother splintered
in tears, her red hands moist placed
atop her husband’s cold corpse laying
like fallen tendril, waxen man,
father, brother void of spirit
unprepared to face death
alone, unarmed
you burnt us into over a million ashes.
in my people’s eyes I yet discern your sharp
shadow
you lurk in our edges, thirsty
for more blood, we know.
one hundred years did not suffice
to ask for our forgiveness.
you are adamant, odious
in your piercing presence
you may exhale sin into your bordering sky but ours
remains Biblical.
