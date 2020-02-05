Hayastan All Armenian Fund, Health for Armenia Unite for Fundraising Initiative

YEREVAN—A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Hayastan All Armenian Fund (HAAF) and Health for Armenia foundation to support the implementation of the healthcare programs drafted and conducted by the foundation and to raise funds for the implementation of the project through HAAF’s crowdfunding website.

The crowdfunding platform was specifically created to support this project; the collected funds will be directed to its implementation.



Health for Armenia will ensure that doctors and nurses have a continuous presence in all areas of Armenia’s health care system (e.g. empowering and enhancing the scope of practice of nurses). In partnership with the Ministry of Health, Health for Armenia will be scaled to cover all areas of Armenia, including those that lack basic health providers.

Hayastan All Armenian Fund has implemented numerous healthcare projects. There are 75 medical centers constructed or renovated by the HAAF. Since 2015, Hayastan All Armenian fund and Armenia Fund US have been partnering with the Adventist Health Glendale medical team to organize visits to Armenia aimed at improving the local healthcare sector in villages and towns, allowing them to develop relationships with the local community and creating a sustainable model of high quality healthcare. Through this program, the Diaspora will have the opportunity to engage in the strengthening of rural medicine in Armenia, while remote areas of Armenia will be fertile grounds for innovative ideas.

The mission of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund is to create an all Armenian network with a sole purpose of ensuring the proportional and sustainable development of Armenia, Artsakh as well as worldwide Armenian communities, based on common identity.