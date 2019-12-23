WithLove.am Releases 5th Anniversary Collection of Handmade Armenian Products

WithLove is partnering with Darman again to feature their new loose-leaf Flower Mixture tea which contains pomegranate seeds and flowers, blueberry leaves, rose petals, melissa, oregano and black tea—all grown in the mountainous Tavush region in northern Armenia.









Lilit Zadayan created a cold-pressed cosmetic seed oil, rich in Vitamins A and with zero additives, derived from the pits of Armenian apricots.









Nuri Design created the first ever WithLove Box in 2015 and returns this year with a keepsake box made of beech wood, hand-painted and laser-carved with original ornamentation inspired by the Armenian symbol for eternity.









Originally created to welcome Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Armenia, these extremely popular, viral socks are made mostly out of cotton with a dash of polyester and lycra for a stretchy, unisex fit.









Zhirayr Voskanyan created a custom sterling silver bangle exclusively for WithLove customers whose design is lifted from the carvings on the interior and exterior walls of the pagan Garni temple near Yerevan.

*This product is only available in the premium set*









VLUME is a digital media platform that offers readers an extensive variety of Armenian eBooks and Audiobooks accessible through personal iOS and Android devices. VLUME is the largest Armenian digital library representing both Eastern and Western Armenian across varieties of genres and age groups. It is the brainchild of Technolinguistics, a non-profit organization established in Armenia to take on the challenges of publishing and distributing digital literature at scale. It is by design a single hub for exchanging quality literature by bringing together readers with authors and publishers, and offers each of these parties tools for a better experience and further innovation. All orders of 2019 premium and select sets will come with a postcard containing an access link for a free three-month trial of VLUME.