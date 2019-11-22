Erevan Choral Society to be Honored with Yerevan Mayor’s Gold Medal at Christmas Concert

A Boston tradition for over 50 years, the Erevan Choral Society was founded by Very Reverend Father Oshagan Minassian and performed its first concert on June 4, 1967. Comprised of more than 40 gifted and versatile singers from the Greater Boston communities, the chorale is complemented by a professional 23-member orchestra.

Since 2009, composer Konstantin Petrossian has served as Music Director and Conductor of the Erevan Choral Society. Every year, the chorale performs several varied, engaging and delightful musical repertoires that deeply connect audiences and performers. The chorale has performed for capacity crowds throughout New England, New York, New Jersey, and California. Well-known throughout the world, the chorale has collaborated with Armenian composers for many years, premiering many of their pieces, as well as performing with renowned artists from Armenia and the Diaspora.

The Erevan Chorale and Orchestra was recently awarded the Gold Medal from Yerevan City Hall by the order of Mayor Hayk Marutyan in recognition of outstanding work. The medal arrived from Armenia via City Council Member and renowned vocalist Arthur Ispiryan, who also gave the ensemble the Mayor’s Order and relayed his best wishes.

The prestigious Gold Medal will be awarded to the chorale during its annual Christmas concert on December 15 at 3:00 pm at the Holy Trinity Armenian Church in Cambridge, MA. This year’s concert is dedicated to the 150th Anniversaries of Komitas and Hovhannes Tumanyan, and soloists will be soprano Knarik Nerkararyan and tenor Giovanni Formizano. All are invited to attend this memorable event.