ANCA Chairman’s Statement on the Armenian Genocide Resolution

WASHINGTON, DC – Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Chairman Raffi Hamparian issued the following statement on the near-unanimous U.S. House passage of the Armenian Genocide Resolution (H.Res.296).

“The ANCA is proud to have led the historic movement that delivered last week’s near-unanimous vote of the U.S. House of Representatives for H.Res.296 – the bipartisan resolution to end Ankara’s veto against honest American remembrance of the Armenian Genocide.”

“The overwhelming passage of H.Res.296 (405 to 11) landed a powerful blow for justice, heralding the end of U.S. complicity in Turkey’s denials. This vote paves the way to a pro-active American policy that openly challenges Ankara’s obstruction of justice and pivots toward U.S. support for a truthful, just, and comprehensive resolution of this still unpunished crime.”

“Our landmark achievement was the direct result of decades of high-level Washington advocacy, sophisticated legislative strategy, and relentless grassroots education, civic engagement, and electoral activism by our regional ANCA offices, ANCA chapters, local advocates, and coalition partners. We are particularly gratified that, in adopting H.Res.296, we saw the U.S. House properly cite the Greek, Assyrian, Chaldean, Syriac, Aramean, Maronite and other Christian victims of Turkey’s genocidal campaign. We will continue to work to complete the recognition process and put in place the remedies for Turkey’s crimes until justice is served to all our peoples.”

“I was pleased, on behalf of our community and coalition partners, to personally meet with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in Los Angeles in order to thank her for her courage and leadership in bringing H.Res.296 to the House floor. I share our thanks, as well, with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) who worked with the ANCA to make sure the Armenian Genocide resolution enjoyed broad bi-partisan support. And, of course, we express our deep appreciation to the sponsors of the Armenian Genocide resolution – Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), our great Armenian American champions, Congresswomen Anna Eshoo (D-CA) and Jackie Speier (D-CA), along with stalwart allies like Congressmen Frank Pallone (D-NJ), Brad Sherman (D-CA), Chris Smith (R-NJ), Eliot Engel (D-NY), Jim Costa (D-CA), and Jim McGovern (D-MA) – for working hand in hand with us to move America to the right side of the Armenian Genocide.”

“The historic U.S. House vote on H.Res.296 represents a tribute to our community – whose rock-solid commitment to justice – remains the source of the ANCA’s power and strength.”