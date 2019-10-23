Cafesjian Center for the Arts Presents Teen Artists Platform

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

YEREVAN—Within the scope of events dedicated to the tenth anniversary of the Cafesjian Center for the Arts (CCA) and in collaboration with Beeline, the Center presented the “Teen Artists Platform” on October 21.

The necessity of teenage artists to self-express is very important. For this reason, the Cafesjian Teen Council has initiated a new platform, the purpose of which is to create opportunities for teenagers to present their art regardless of its type. The selected teenage artists presented their portfolios during 20 to 30-minute presentations. A discussion followed.

“The Cafesjian Teen Council members always initiate and implement interesting and creative projects,” said Vahagn Marabyan, acting CCA executive director. “Teen Artists Platform is a great opportunity for teenagers to communicate, uncover new talents, network, create new joint projects, and of course become members of the Cafesjian Teen Council.”



“Talents and geniuses don’t just appear,” said Beeline Armenia CEO Andrey Pyatakhin. “There are people in their lives who support them. It is very pleasant to realize that Beeline and the Cafesjian Center for the Arts will provide that support for these teenagers and give them the opportunity to discover themselves and be greatly successful in the future.”

The CCA and Beeline have been working together since 2011, regularly implementing educational programs focused on teenagers and family at the Center.

The mission of the CCA is to bring the best of contemporary art to Armenia and present the best of Armenian culture to the world. Dedicated to its mission, the CCA has been organizing a wide variety of exhibitions presenting unique works of contemporary art, offering movie screenings, concert series, lectures and educational programs since its opening in November 2009.

The Cafesjian Teen Council is a leadership group made up of 13 to 16 year-olds. It was created in 2017 with the goal to build a long-lasting relationship with teenagers, lay emphasis on their diverse interests and needs, making the Center an attractive venue for all teenagers, to engage them in the cultural environment as active participants, at the same time, to foster their creative thinking and visual literacy, thus enhancing their communication, teamwork and leadership skills.

This article is a press release submitted to the Armenian Weekly and has been published to our community news section as a courtesy. If your organization has news it would like to submit to the paper for consideration, please email editor@armenianweekly.com.