Istanbul, Foto Galatasaray: Tell Me Your Story

My name is Anahit Ghazaryan, and I am a researcher from Armenia. I am currently in Istanbul trying to find people who have met Maryam Shahinyan or had their photo taken at her studio—Foto Galatasaray—in Istanbul from 1935 to 1985.

These photos are easily recognizable, as they have the Foto Galatasaray stamp on the back. Also, if you have any stories or personal accounts about her, please reach out to me: anahit.ghazaryan89@gmail.com․ Please share this call with anyone has migrated from Istanbul as well.

Maryam Shahinyan is the first professional female photographer of the Republic of Turkey. My aim is to create an archive of photos and memories, as well as eventually publish a book based on those accounts.