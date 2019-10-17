Providence ARF Holds Annual Panagoum at Camp Haiastan

The Providence ARF “Kristapor” Gomideh hosted a highly successful panagoum at Camp Haiastan in Franklin, Massachusetts over Columbus Day Weekend with 26 ungers present.

Unger Paul Haroian introduced lecturer ARF Bureau member Unger Aram Kaloustian and other Eastern Region Central Committee members. Unger Aram traveled from the West Coast to lecture on topics such as the current political, economic and electoral situations in Armenia and Artsakh. He proudly stated that the ARF has been and remains the only viable organization within Armenia and Artsakh as well as the diaspora. Political parties come and go in Armenia, yet ours remains doing the work and prepared to take on a more prominent role in the future.

We have seen a rebirth as well in Providence. There is a real sense of camaraderie. We have the community’ support during events such as ARF Day, ANC-RI flag raising ceremonies and our flag sponsorship program.

Just three weeks ago we hosted a highly successful ARF picnic honoring our fallen ungers at Khanasor and Shushi.

We are active in our church where we serve as trustees and delegates and play a major role in our annual picnic and bazaar.

Saturday evening was the annual Armenian Jeopardy game which was followed by a gathering outside by the fire pit.

Sunday brought the family dinner where chairman Hagop Donoyan welcomed the crowd of close to 70 to dine and enjoy eachother’s company.

