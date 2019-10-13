AYF-YOARF Eastern Region Condemns Turkish Invasion of Northern Syria

The Armenian Youth Federation-Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (AYF-YOARF), Eastern Region Central Executive and its Central Hai Tahd Council express their deep concern about the Turkish military invasion into northern Syria this week.

Following the removal of American forces from the border, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched an attack in northern Syria. The victims of the bombing include Armenians, Kurds, Assyrians and Arabs. Many of these ethnic and religious communities were founded by refugees fleeing Ottoman persecution, such as the Armenian Genocide. Once again, they are facing ethnic cleansing at the hands of Turkey. This violent invasion will bring disaster to all those living in the region.

Through these actions, Erdogan and the Turkish government once again prove to the world that they are the legitimate heirs to the Ottoman Empire’s legacy of hegemony, tyranny and oppression.

The AYF-YOARF ER strongly condemns the unlawful attacks by Turkish forces, which undermine the sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic and endanger the lives of those living within its borders. We look to our world leaders to prevent further bloodshed and denounce the actions of Erdogan and his government.

