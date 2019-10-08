Armenian Embassy to Host Book Presentation for Karanian’s ‘Armenian Highland’

WASHINGTON, DC—The Armenian Embassy in Washington, DC will host author Matthew Karanian at 7 pm on Thursday, October 24, for the launch of his latest book, The Armenian Highland.

Karanian will illustrate the book talk with his photography from the lands of both Western and Eastern Armenia—lands that for millennia have been known collectively as the Armenian Highland.

Karanian brings these ancient Armenian lands alive in his book through a masterful combination of storytelling, historic maps and more than 200 photographs— both modern and ancient.

The result is a book that proudly showcases an Armenia that has rarely been seen since 1915.

Admission to the private event at the Armenian Embassy is by invitation. Karanian will also present The Armenian Highland during two public events in the Washington area on October 26 and 27.

The Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Society of Washington, DC will host Karanian at 7:30 pm, Saturday, October 26, at Soorp Khatch Armenian Apostolic Church, 4906 Flint Drive, Bethesda, Maryland.

Karanian will also present a talk at 1 pm on Sunday, October 27, at St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church, 4125 Fessenden Street, NW, Washington, DC.

Admission to each of the events is free. The author will be available to sign copies of The Armenian Highland following each presentation.

The Armenian Highland book is an over-sized, hardcover edition with more than 300 pages. The book is available at a special price, for a limited time, from the Hairenik Bookstore.