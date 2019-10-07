Powerhouse Pianist Kariné Poghosyan Making Her Return to Carnegie Hall

NEW YORK, NY—Praised for her “Bewitching Detail and Thunderous Power” (New York Music Daily) powerhouse concert pianist Kariné Poghosyan will be returning to Zankel Hall to present one of her most artistically and technically demanding programs ever. Her November 4 performance will be celebrating the release of her new “Rachmaninoff and Stravinsky” CD on Centaur Records. The concert will feature such virtuosic works as Rachmaninoff’s “Moments Musicaux” Op.16 and Stravinsky’s “Petrouchka” and “Firebird Suite.” A CD signing will be held after the concert.

Described as “The Powerhouse Pianist,” “extraordinary” and “larger than life,” the award-winning pianist has been praised for her “ability to get to the heart of the works she performs.”

Poghosyan is changing the way audiences listen to classical music. Not only does she play the world’s greatest classical masterpieces with virtuosic technical mastery and passion, she lives every note of every piece she plays, drawing her audiences in a magical musical adventure from the first note to the grand finale, resulting in crowds calling for countless encores. “Onstage, I always try to create a sound world where the audience can truly experience all the emotions, and narratives, and passion and humor of the compositions rather than merely hearing the notes,” Poghosyan explains. “The greatest classical compositions transcend any kind of generational or cultural differences.”

Poghosyan’s concert is presented by the Permanent Missions of the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation to the United Nations.

Monday, November 4, 2019 at 7:30pm

Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall

57th St. & 7th Ave., New York, NY

Tickets: $25-45 CarnegieCharge: 212-247-7800

PRAISE FOR KARINÉ POGHOSYAN

“She immersed herself in the piano music of Aram Khachaturian to such an extent that her performances have elevated the music to a higher sphere. I know this for certain as I have played many of these pieces and found details of inflection, rhythm and technical prowess that I had not imagined the music possessed. This is an important debut recording and it brings to us, in Kariné Poghosyan’s work, a pianist that we should hear as soon as possible in recital or on disc. Khachaturian would be excited to hear his colorful works played with such idiomatic styling. This is Khachaturian playing that will not be rivaled!”

David Dubal, Pianist, Author and Radio Host–

“Khachaturian’s power and influence in Soviet musical life notwithstanding, there remains a great deal about his musical output that, for its abundant lyricism and warmth, is infectious. The Toccata, an early composition played with unnerving rhythmic veracity by the wonderful Kariné Poghosyan, an ideal interpreter of this music, is more than a mechanical perpetuum mobile, but a compelling rhythmic fantasy…Poghosyan’s motoric mastery proves irresistible.”

John Bell Young, Fanfare Magazine

“That these compositions, which often sound like movie soundtracks, come over so convincingly is to a good deal due to the pianist. Kariné Poghosyan has the necessary power for the huge sound-discharges this music brings … but also manages to bewitch with perfumed tones in the softer parts.”

Fono Forum

“For Armenian pianist Kariné Poghosyan this music is a veritable home match. And she tackles it with devoted bravura.”

Piano News

“The concert opened with Samuel Barber, a composer who is revered for his orchestral Adagio for Strings. His Op. 26 piano sonata is a very different beast, challenging the soloist and the listener with masterful use of atonal ideas, chromatic harmonies and bitonal music, fluctuating between keys and forcing the audience to follow his rapid train of musical thought. Ms. Poghosyan was at once nimble and brilliant in this work, following in the fingersteps of Vladmir Horowitz as she sailed through the four movements.”

Paul Pelkonen, Superconductor

“At ease in the most turbulent passages as well as when it comes to moving tenderness, Kariné Poghosyan is a great performer of this seldom heard, flamboyantly romantic repertoire. Her playing is full of passion, deep breath and she has obviously a great sense of dynamics that serves the music magnificently.”

Remy Franck, Pizzicato

“It’s hard to imagine a more colorful pianist in Manhattan than Kariné Poghosyan, which comes as no surprise when you learn that she’s the daughter of the great Armenian-American painter Razmik Pogosyan. She’s got a larger- than-life stage persona, striking costumes, fearsome technique, and an irrepressible sense of humor. No other pianist seems to have as much fun onstage as she does: anyone who thinks that classical music is stuffy needs to see this fearless spirit in action. Last night at the DiMenna Center, she earned a couple of standing ovations for her signature, breathtaking pyrotechnics but also for her counterintuitive insight and unselfconsciously deep, meticulous, individualistic interpretation of a daunting program of works by Grieg, Liszt, Komitas Vardapet and Stravinsky.”

Alan Young, Lucid Culture

KARINÉ POGHOSYAN

In response to Ms. Poghosyan’s passionate playing, a critic once wrote: “If she had been born a few decades earlier, perhaps the Armenian-American pianist Kariné Poghosyan could have melted the Cold War.” With such ardent devotion to her art, she has been praised for her ability to “get to the heart of the works she performs.”

Ms. Poghosyan made her orchestral debut at 14, playing Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 1, and her solo Carnegie Hall debut at 23. Since then, she has gone on to win numerous awards and perform in some of the world’s most prestigious concert halls.

Select highlights include solo recitals at Musikverein, Vienna, the Myra Hess series in Chicago, performances at the InterHarmony Festival in Acqui Terme, Italy, as well as performing Khachaturian’s Piano Concerto with the Greater Newburgh (NY) Symphony and Maestro Woomyung Choe, and Grieg and Gershwin Piano Concerti with the Wallingford Symphony Orchestra and Maestro Phil Ventre. Ms. Poghosyan also performed the Canadian premiere of Alan Hovhaness’s Piano Concerto, “Lousadzak” with Maestro Nurhan Arman and Sinfonia Toronto.

She was featured in WQXR’s “Chopin Marathon” concert and live webcast, and was interviewed by David Osenberg on Cadenza, his award-winning program on WWFM.

Ms. Poghosyan’s musical studies began in her native Yerevan in Armenia, at the School of the Arts No. 1, and continued at Romanos Melikian College and the Komitas State Conservatory. Her teachers in Armenia included Irina Gazarian, Vatche Umr-Shat, and Svetlana Dadyan. After moving to the United States in 1998, she received her BM, summa cum laude, from CalState Northridge, under Françoise Regnat, followed by her MM and DMA degrees at Manhattan School of Music, under Arkady Aronov. In fact, she completed her DMA in a record-breaking two years with a thesis on Aram Khachaturian’s works for piano.

Ms. Poghosyan’s recent CD, “Khachaturian Original Piano Works and Ballet Transcriptions,” released on the NAXOS label, has received effusive reviews and earned her worldwide acclaim for her exceptional performance and styling. David Dubal, the revered piano authority, author and radio host, said of Kariné’s exquisite handling of Khachaturian’s music, “She immersed herself in the piano music of Aram Khachaturian to such an extent that her performances have elevated the music to a higher sphere. This is an important debut recording and it brings to us, in Kariné Poghosyan’s work, a pianist that we should hear as soon as possible in recital or on disc. This is Khachaturian playing that will not be rivaled!”

Kariné Poghosyan is currently based in New York, where she teaches at the Manhattan School of Music.

