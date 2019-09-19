Yerevan to Host Annual ‘Teach For All’ Global Conference

YEREVAN—The annual Teach For All Global Conference will be held from October 21 to 23, 2019 in the Armenian capital of Yerevan. Co-hosted with Teach For Armenia, the conference will gather more than 450 members of the global Teach For All network, including staff, educators, students, supporters and external guests from close to 80 countries.

Many honorable guests are invited to attend the conference’s opening, including Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian.

This year’s conference will explore the question: How can we prepare students to shape a changing world? The conference’s three-day learning journey will include workshops and discussions with a diverse group of practitioners from the Teach For All network. Attendees will explore how to prepare children to challenge the status quo and reshape our changing world by experiencing and learning from the communities in which they serve.

Teach For Armenia’s influence in Armenia’s educational system attests to its ability to ensure educational excellence and unlock the full potential of all children. Over the last five years, it has already reached over 15,000 children from seven of ten regions in Armenia, including Artsakh. Teach For Armenia’s success has earned it the privilege of co-hosting the Teach For All Global Conference, and giving it an important seat in global discussions on education.

Distinguished delegates will gather in Armenia from all over the world, including Princess Tatjana of Liechtenstein, the 2019 Global Teacher Prize Winner Peter Tabichi, and Harry Patrionos, Director of Education for Eastern Europe and Central Asia at the World Bank. The Teach For All Global Conference’s international reputation is evident through the many renowned past participants, including the President of Bulgaria, Founder and Creative Director, of HundrED Saku Tuominen, three-time Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times foreign affairs columnist and best-selling author Thomas Friedman, Senior Director of Education at the World Bank Group Jaime Saavedra, former US Business Editor and New York Bureau Chief at The Economist Matthew Bishop, Quartz Senior Reporter Jenny Anderson, Fortune Magazine Senior Editor and Chair of Fortune Magazine’s Most Powerful Women Summit Pattie Sellers, and Harvard Graduate School of Education Professor Dr. Fernando Reimers.



Teach For Armenia is a social impact organization founded in 2013 with the sole purpose of transforming Armenia’s public education system so that it is equitable and accessible for all children. The organization works toward this vision by harnessing the energy, enthusiasm, and drive of exceptional leaders from Armenia and the Armenian Diaspora to place great teachers into our country’s most disadvantaged schools and cultivate lifelong champions for educational excellence and change.



Teach For All is a global network of 50 independent, locally led and governed partner organizations and a global organization that works to accelerate the network’s progress. Each network partner recruits and develops promising future leaders to teach in their nations’ under-resourced schools and communities and, with this foundation, to work with others, inside and outside of education, to ensure all children are able to fulfill their potential. Teach For All’s global organization works to increase the network’s impact by spreading learning, facilitating connections among partners, accessing global resources, and fostering the leadership development of partner staff, teachers and alumni.