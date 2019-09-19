On the Passing of Diramayr Lousin Keshishian

September 19, 2019 at 1:10 pm Obituaries, Community, Statements 0
The last photo of His Holiness Catholicos Aram I of the Armenian Church, Holy See of Cilicia with his mother— Diramayr Lousin Keshishian (Photo: Facebook)

Diramayr Lousin Keshishian, the beloved mother of His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, has passed away. Diramayr died on September 14, 2019 in Lebanon. Funeral services were held in Antelias, Lebanon on Wednesday.

On this sad occasion of her passing, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Eastern US Central Committee on behalf of its entire membership in the region, extends its deepest condolences to His Holiness and his brothers—Hrach, Hovik, Avedis and Levon Keshishian—their families and relatives. Let her memory be blessed, and may God rest her soul.

avatar

ARF Eastern US Central Committee

avatar

Latest posts by ARF Eastern US Central Committee (see all)

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*