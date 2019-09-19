On the Passing of Diramayr Lousin Keshishian

Diramayr Lousin Keshishian, the beloved mother of His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, has passed away. Diramayr died on September 14, 2019 in Lebanon. Funeral services were held in Antelias, Lebanon on Wednesday.

On this sad occasion of her passing, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Eastern US Central Committee on behalf of its entire membership in the region, extends its deepest condolences to His Holiness and his brothers—Hrach, Hovik, Avedis and Levon Keshishian—their families and relatives. Let her memory be blessed, and may God rest her soul.