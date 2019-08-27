ARS Eastern USA Announces 2019 Scholarship Recipients

The Board of Regional Directors of the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of Eastern USA, Inc. has announced the recipients of the ARS Undergraduate Scholarships and Lazarian Graduate Scholarships for the 2019-2020 school year. 

The scholarships are based on merit, financial need, and involvement in the Armenian community. Recipients must be of Armenian descent and must be enrolled in a four year college or university in the United States. This year, the ARS of Eastern USA awarded over $50,000 to 40 students from 14 states.

The ARS Undergraduate Scholarship Fund was established through the generous donations of many benefactors, who provided the financial resources necessary for the ARS to assist Armenian undergraduate students for over three decades.

The ARS George and Beatrice Lazarian Graduate Scholarship Fund has also granted hundreds of generous scholarships to deserving graduate students.

Found in 1910, the ARS is a nonprofit, charitable organization comprised of Armenians who volunteer their time and effort to support the educational and humanitarian needs of the Armenian people throughout the world. The ARS Eastern USA consists of 1,200 members in 32 chapters located throughout the states east of the Mississippi River. 

The scholarship application deadline is April 1st. The administrative office address is:        

Armenian Relief Society of Eastern USA, Inc.
80 Bigelow Avenue, Suite 200
Watertown, Massachusetts 02472

Lazarian Graduate Scholarship Recipients 

Khajarian Araz MA Masters, Int’l Higher Ed. Boston College
Markosian Christopher NJ Medicine Rutgers NJ Medical School
Kiledjian Mary NJ Dentistry Rutgers
Sirabonian Sabrina VA Osteopathic Medicine Liberty University
Minassian Rachael Anahid RI Law Boston College Law School
Kalajian Taleen CT Dentistry University of CT
Alexanian Tamar Anna IL Juris Doctor (law) University of Michigan
Sahakyan Hasmik NY Public Admin Columbia
Kandakarjian Alik MD Masters, Conflict Analysis & Resolution George Mason University
Abrahamian Kamee CA PhD Psychology Pacifica Graduate Institute
Sulakian Sona CA Law University of Southern California
Aroian Ani Satenig TX MPH Nutrition Tufts University
Minasian Harut NY Law George Washington University
Banduanyan Margarita NY Masters Global Affairs/Int’l Relations NYU
Saleebian Skyler CA Masters-Business Analytics University of Texas Austin
Varjabedyan Maral NJ Masters-Educational Entrepreneurship University of Pennsylvania
Harutyunyan Gohar NJ PhD Org. Behavior Rutgers University
Aslanyan Tigran MA Masters Environmental Economy & Urban Planning Tufts University
Agopian Anya DC PhD Epidemiology George Washington University
Shahinian Simon MD Law University of Pennsylvania
Asadourian Paul NY Medical Doctor Columbia University
Ghoussoub Stephanie VA Masters-Education/School Counseling Virginia University

Undergraduate Scholarship Recipients

Varjabedian Lara MA Architectural Engineering Worcester Polytechnic Institute
Hovsepian Talar NY Marketing St. John University
Tecimler Lara NJ Biology Ramapo College
Artyunyan Alis Armen NJ Business Marketing Montclair State University
Mkrtschjan Rosdom RI Architectural/Building NE Institute of Technology
Kiledjian Kevork NJ Biology/DPT Ramapo College
Antreasyan Aren NY Business Administration Long Island University
Hovsepyan Garri NY Bachelor of Music, Cello Performance/BA in Business University of Rochester
Kaligian Rosdom MA Creative Writing Hampshire College
Diratsouian Nairi NJ Psychology Ramapo College
Ghoussoub Christine VA Information Systems Virginia University
Arouch Vano NJ Accounting Ramapo College
Minassian Carrie Anahid RI Medical Laboratory Sciences University of Rhode Island
Borekjian Sona NJ Elementary Education Ramapo College
Yepoyan Soseh PA Government Franklin and Marshall College
Cholakian Haig MA Applied Mathematics Harvard College
Christianian Alik CO International Relations, French minor Boston University
Eghian Armen MA Economics Bryant University
The ARS Eastern USA has 32 chapters located throughout the New England, Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, and Southeastern regions of the United States. Please contact the ARS Eastern U.S. Regional Office (arseastus@gmail.com) if you would like more information about a chapter near you.
