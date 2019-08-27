ARS Eastern USA Announces 2019 Scholarship Recipients

The Board of Regional Directors of the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of Eastern USA, Inc. has announced the recipients of the ARS Undergraduate Scholarships and Lazarian Graduate Scholarships for the 2019-2020 school year.
The scholarships are based on merit, financial need, and involvement in the Armenian community. Recipients must be of Armenian descent and must be enrolled in a four year college or university in the United States. This year, the ARS of Eastern USA awarded over $50,000 to 40 students from 14 states.
The ARS Undergraduate Scholarship Fund was established through the generous donations of many benefactors, who provided the financial resources necessary for the ARS to assist Armenian undergraduate students for over three decades.
The ARS George and Beatrice Lazarian Graduate Scholarship Fund has also granted hundreds of generous scholarships to deserving graduate students.
Found in 1910, the ARS is a nonprofit, charitable organization comprised of Armenians who volunteer their time and effort to support the educational and humanitarian needs of the Armenian people throughout the world. The ARS Eastern USA consists of 1,200 members in 32 chapters located throughout the states east of the Mississippi River.
The scholarship application deadline is April 1st. The administrative office address is:
Armenian Relief Society of Eastern USA, Inc.
80 Bigelow Avenue, Suite 200
Watertown, Massachusetts 02472
Lazarian Graduate Scholarship Recipients
|Khajarian
|Araz
|MA
|Masters, Int’l Higher Ed.
|Boston College
|Markosian
|Christopher
|NJ
|Medicine
|Rutgers NJ Medical School
|Kiledjian
|Mary
|NJ
|Dentistry
|Rutgers
|Sirabonian
|Sabrina
|VA
|Osteopathic Medicine
|Liberty University
|Minassian
|Rachael Anahid
|RI
|Law
|Boston College Law School
|Kalajian
|Taleen
|CT
|Dentistry
|University of CT
|Alexanian
|Tamar Anna
|IL
|Juris Doctor (law)
|University of Michigan
|Sahakyan
|Hasmik
|NY
|Public Admin
|Columbia
|Kandakarjian
|Alik
|MD
|Masters, Conflict Analysis & Resolution
|George Mason University
|Abrahamian
|Kamee
|CA
|PhD Psychology
|Pacifica Graduate Institute
|Sulakian
|Sona
|CA
|Law
|University of Southern California
|Aroian
|Ani Satenig
|TX
|MPH Nutrition
|Tufts University
|Minasian
|Harut
|NY
|Law
|George Washington University
|Banduanyan
|Margarita
|NY
|Masters Global Affairs/Int’l Relations
|NYU
|Saleebian
|Skyler
|CA
|Masters-Business Analytics
|University of Texas Austin
|Varjabedyan
|Maral
|NJ
|Masters-Educational Entrepreneurship
|University of Pennsylvania
|Harutyunyan
|Gohar
|NJ
|PhD Org. Behavior
|Rutgers University
|Aslanyan
|Tigran
|MA
|Masters Environmental Economy & Urban Planning
|Tufts University
|Agopian
|Anya
|DC
|PhD Epidemiology
|George Washington University
|Shahinian
|Simon
|MD
|Law
|University of Pennsylvania
|Asadourian
|Paul
|NY
|Medical Doctor
|Columbia University
|Ghoussoub
|Stephanie
|VA
|Masters-Education/School Counseling
|Virginia University
Undergraduate Scholarship Recipients
|Varjabedian
|Lara
|MA
|Architectural Engineering
|Worcester Polytechnic Institute
|Hovsepian
|Talar
|NY
|Marketing
|St. John University
|Tecimler
|Lara
|NJ
|Biology
|Ramapo College
|Artyunyan
|Alis Armen
|NJ
|Business Marketing
|Montclair State University
|Mkrtschjan
|Rosdom
|RI
|Architectural/Building
|NE Institute of Technology
|Kiledjian
|Kevork
|NJ
|Biology/DPT
|Ramapo College
|Antreasyan
|Aren
|NY
|Business Administration
|Long Island University
|Hovsepyan
|Garri
|NY
|Bachelor of Music, Cello Performance/BA in Business
|University of Rochester
|Kaligian
|Rosdom
|MA
|Creative Writing
|Hampshire College
|Diratsouian
|Nairi
|NJ
|Psychology
|Ramapo College
|Ghoussoub
|Christine
|VA
|Information Systems
|Virginia University
|Arouch
|Vano
|NJ
|Accounting
|Ramapo College
|Minassian
|Carrie Anahid
|RI
|Medical Laboratory Sciences
|University of Rhode Island
|Borekjian
|Sona
|NJ
|Elementary Education
|Ramapo College
|Yepoyan
|Soseh
|PA
|Government
|Franklin and Marshall College
|Cholakian
|Haig
|MA
|Applied Mathematics
|Harvard College
|Christianian
|Alik
|CO
|International Relations, French minor
|Boston University
|Eghian
|Armen
|MA
|Economics
|Bryant University
