ARS Eastern USA Announces 2019 Scholarship Recipients

The Board of Regional Directors of the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of Eastern USA, Inc. has announced the recipients of the ARS Undergraduate Scholarships and Lazarian Graduate Scholarships for the 2019-2020 school year.

The scholarships are based on merit, financial need, and involvement in the Armenian community. Recipients must be of Armenian descent and must be enrolled in a four year college or university in the United States. This year, the ARS of Eastern USA awarded over $50,000 to 40 students from 14 states.

The ARS Undergraduate Scholarship Fund was established through the generous donations of many benefactors, who provided the financial resources necessary for the ARS to assist Armenian undergraduate students for over three decades.

The ARS George and Beatrice Lazarian Graduate Scholarship Fund has also granted hundreds of generous scholarships to deserving graduate students.

Found in 1910, the ARS is a nonprofit, charitable organization comprised of Armenians who volunteer their time and effort to support the educational and humanitarian needs of the Armenian people throughout the world. The ARS Eastern USA consists of 1,200 members in 32 chapters located throughout the states east of the Mississippi River.

The scholarship application deadline is April 1st. The administrative office address is:

Armenian Relief Society of Eastern USA, Inc.

80 Bigelow Avenue, Suite 200

Watertown, Massachusetts 02472

Lazarian Graduate Scholarship Recipients

Khajarian Araz MA Masters, Int’l Higher Ed. Boston College Markosian Christopher NJ Medicine Rutgers NJ Medical School Kiledjian Mary NJ Dentistry Rutgers Sirabonian Sabrina VA Osteopathic Medicine Liberty University Minassian Rachael Anahid RI Law Boston College Law School Kalajian Taleen CT Dentistry University of CT Alexanian Tamar Anna IL Juris Doctor (law) University of Michigan Sahakyan Hasmik NY Public Admin Columbia Kandakarjian Alik MD Masters, Conflict Analysis & Resolution George Mason University Abrahamian Kamee CA PhD Psychology Pacifica Graduate Institute Sulakian Sona CA Law University of Southern California Aroian Ani Satenig TX MPH Nutrition Tufts University Minasian Harut NY Law George Washington University Banduanyan Margarita NY Masters Global Affairs/Int’l Relations NYU Saleebian Skyler CA Masters-Business Analytics University of Texas Austin Varjabedyan Maral NJ Masters-Educational Entrepreneurship University of Pennsylvania Harutyunyan Gohar NJ PhD Org. Behavior Rutgers University Aslanyan Tigran MA Masters Environmental Economy & Urban Planning Tufts University Agopian Anya DC PhD Epidemiology George Washington University Shahinian Simon MD Law University of Pennsylvania Asadourian Paul NY Medical Doctor Columbia University Ghoussoub Stephanie VA Masters-Education/School Counseling Virginia University

Undergraduate Scholarship Recipients