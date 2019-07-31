Trump Administration Attacks U.S. Aid Program to Artsakh

ANCA Rallies Congressional Support for HALO Trust’s Life-Saving De-Mining Program; Urges for Grassroots Action

July 31, 2019 at 4:26 pm ANCA News 0
The ANCA has issued a nationwide call to action to encourage Members of Congress to cosign the Sherman-Cox Letter in support of continued Artsakh aid.

WASHINGTON, DC – The Trump Administration – caving in to pressure from Azerbaijan’s authoritarian Aliyev regime – is targeting the humanitarian aid program in Artsakh, attempting to shut down the HALO Trust’s de-mining program that has saved countless lives across the Republic, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

U.S. Representatives Brad Sherman (D-CA) and TJ Cox (D-CA) are leading a Congressional campaign – backed by the ANCA – encouraging USAID Administrator Mark Green to reverse course and preserve the Nagorno-Karabakh de-mining program.  Administrator Green testified before the Foreign Affairs Committee on April 9th of this year that USAID was committed to completing the clearance of landmines and unexploded ordnances within the traditional boundaries of Nagorno Karabakh.

“President Trump is wrong to bow to Azerbaijani dictator Ilham Aliyev’s reckless demand that America end U.S. humanitarian aid to Artsakh,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian. “A modest expenditure that represents a major investment in peace, this aid program has, since Fiscal Year 1998, delivered desperately needed maternal health care, provided families with clean drinking water, and cleared farms and villages of deadly mines. We thank each and every U.S. legislator who is seeking to advance U.S. interests and American values by continuing U.S. humanitarian aid to Artsakh in the face of foreign attempts to meddle in American decision-making.”

The ANCA has mounted a nationwide grassroots Congressional calling campaign in support of continued Artsakh aid.

avatar

ANCA

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) is the largest and most influential Armenian-American grassroots organization. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters and supporters throughout the United States and affiliated organizations around the world, the ANCA actively advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues. To learn more, visit www.anca.org.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*