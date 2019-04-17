ANCA Statement on House Democracy Partnership Visit to Armenia

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Executive Director Aram Hamparian offered the following statement regarding this week’s U.S. House Democracy Partnership visit to Armenia.

“This week’s working visit to Armenia by a delegation representing the bipartisan U.S. House Democracy Partnership (HDP) provides an opportunity for U.S. legislators to engage directly with their counterparts in the Armenian Parliament, and to witness, first-hand, Armenia’s remarkable recent progress – from its internationally acclaimed constitutional transfer of power and universally praised free and fair elections to its broad-based democratic development and advances in good governance.”

“The growth of ties between the House Democracy Partnership and the Armenian Parliament will advance key ANCA policy priorities: