The John M. Azarian Armenian Youth Scholarship Fund

MIDLAND PARK, NJ—The John M. Azarian Memorial Armenian Youth Scholarship Fund is pleased to announce that it is now accepting scholarship applications for the 2019-2020 academic year.

The John M. Azarian Memorial Armenian Youth Scholarship Fund was formed in 1976 following the untimely death of John M. Azarian, Sr. by his wife, Barbara. The purpose of the John M. Azarian Memorial Armenian Youth Scholarship Fund is to award scholarships to students of Armenian descent who are attending a college or university in the USA in pursuit of an undergraduate degree and who can demonstrate compelling financial need, academic achievement and Armenian cultural and church related activities.

It is the goal of the Azarian Scholarship Fund to assist deserving students with the hope that they will one day return something beneficial to the Armenian community.

Last year, the John M. Azarian Memorial Armenian Youth Scholarship Fund received more than 40 qualified applications. Anyone interested in applying for the 2018-2019 academic year can download an application at their website or contact Sephorah Usher at susher@azariangroup.com. Completed applications must be submitted by June 30, 2019.

