Haigazian University Armenian Diaspora Research Center Call for Papers

The Haigazian University-based Armenian Diaspora Research Center will organize its sixth annual conference on the Armenian communities of the Middle East in late May 2019.

Research papers may be presented on any of the following topics:

A. History: Armenians in Cyprus or Greece: in the pre-Genocide era or during the post-Genocide period up to recent times.

B. The State establishment and the Armenians: naturalization of Armenians; Armenians in state offices (the ministries, the military establishment, health, local government, etc.); minority rights in the constitution; Armenian representation in the state; Armenians in local parties.

C. Orphanages, pre- and post-Genocide residential areas and conditions: past and current Armenian settlements/residential areas in the said countries; their evolution in time, demography, occupation, etc.; community structure and relations with the Armenian Diaspora.

D. The Armenian Church: history and role of the Armenian Church (Apostolic, Catholic and Evangelical) in the said countries; its role in inter-religious dialogue and its humanitarian outreach.

E. Organizations: history and role of Armenian organizations (social, philanthropic, sports, etc.) in the said countries; their evolution.

F. Culture: schooling and education; newspapers-literature-publications; choirs, theatre, radio and TV programs; renowned Armenian cultural figures, authors, actors, painters etc.; characteristics and particulars of the Armenian community.

G. Integration: contribution of the community to the local culture (theater & TV, arts, photography, sports, music etc.); economy and industry, business and the market; media and publishing; social and philanthropic organizations; politics.

H. The Community in the eyes of the natives: the image of Armenians in the mainstream community culture (movies, theater, literature, oral history, collective memory, etc).

I. The Diaspora: repatriation of the Armenians of the said countries to Soviet Armenia since the 1920s; the Cypriot and Greek Diasporas in the UK, Armenia and the world; relations with Armenia and the Armenian Diaspora at large.

J. Matters of identity: The reshaping and transformations of Armenian identity in the said countries; diverse perceptions of identity and their expressions; the engagement of the new generation in community matters; Armenian students in non-Armenian schools; mixed marriages; integration and dissolution in mainstream communities.

Participants are expected to present a research paper for 20 minutes in Armenian or English.

A. The participants will submit their final paper for publication in the proceedings of the conference.

B. Participants will have till July 30, 2019 to modify/further improve/develop their papers for the book (if need be).

C. The HU ADRC will provide up to three days of accommodation for the participants of the conference.

D. Applicants are expected to submit an abstract of their paper by email by December 10, 2018 to the Armenian Diaspora Research Center.

E. After an extensive examination and assessment official confirmation of participation and acceptance of the topic will be announced by December 25, 2018.

For further details, contact: 00961 1 349230 ext. 205, or 00961 3 712058, or send an email to adakessian@haigazian.edu.lb

This article is a press release submitted to the Armenian Weekly and has been published to our announcements section as a courtesy. If your organization has an event you would like to submit for consideration, please email us at editor@armenianweekly.com. Publication is not guaranteed.