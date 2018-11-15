Event: ARS Cambridge Chapter to Host Paint Night

ARS Cambridge Shushi Chapter is hosting a Paint Night benefiting St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School. Instruction by artist Katerina Delegas. $45 a person. $35 for guests under 21. Includes wine and refreshments, canvas, paint, and use of all art supplies. Sunday, December 2, 2018. 5-8 p.m. Papken Suni Agoump, 76 Bigelow Avenue Watertown, MA 02472. For tickets email ARSshushi@gmail.com or call Ani Zargarian at (617) 970-5638.
If you belong to a community organization and have an upcomign event you would like to submit for consideration in the Armenian Weekly, you can do so by following this link. Publication is not guaranteed.
Be the first to comment