Event: ARS Cambridge Chapter to Host Paint Night

ARS Cambridge Shushi Chapter is hosting a Paint Night benefiting St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School. Instruction by artist Katerina Delegas. $45 a person. $35 for guests under 21. Includes wine and refreshments, canvas, paint, and use of all art supplies. Sunday, December 2, 2018. 5-8 p.m. Papken Suni Agoump, 76 Bigelow Avenue Watertown, MA 02472. For tickets email ARSshushi@gmail.com or call Ani Zargarian at (617) 970-5638.

 

