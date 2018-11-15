Concert: Acapella Christmas Concert by Boston Jazz Voices

BOSTON, Mass.—The holidays are approaching and your friends at Armenia Tree Project want to help you and your family get into the Christmas spirit! Join us for an afternoon of Christmas cheer on Sunday, December 2, to sing holiday songs with the amazing a cappella group Boston Jazz Voices (www.BostonJazzVoices.org).

Fans of WGBH’s “Sing that Thing” competition may recognize them as last season’s finalists. Their stunning arrangements create a unique and rich sound.

Tickets are $30 each; a family four-pack of tickets is available for $100. Event will feature an a cappella performance, refreshments, raffle, and silent auction and there is plenty of free parking at the Jenks Center, conveniently located in downtown Winchester.

We look forward to celebrating with you! For more details, contact us at info@armeniatree.org.

