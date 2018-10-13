If you look beneath my skin tone, you will see

My indigenous Armenian marginalized reality

Granddaughter of pained survivor

1915 Armenian Genocide by the Ottoman Turks

Black, brown, red, yellow skinned indigenous people

Share the same fate

Of genocide, displacement and racial hate.

It is not my people’s shame that Ottoman Turks

Wore necklaces of Armenian women nipples in 1915.

Just like American soldiers wore nipple necklaces

When they killed Native women in Sand Creek 1865.

Demented conquerors deny genocides

Offer no reparations, just fake history

Leaving millions of ghost spirits

Seeking justice.

When I say that I am a Woman Of Color

I am sometimes ignored, mistrusted and

Mislabeled white by those who know little

About world history and geography

Whiteness is just a construct

So many try to fit into for the privilege it accords

My indigenous origin, though not obviously visible

Survives inwardly in infinite depth

My light skinned African American, Latina, Native, Asian

And mixed race sisters also face identity challenges,

But unlike them, I have no fixed category

Western Asian, Native of Near East?

Some WOC groups just put Arab and mistakenly

Leave out other Near/Middle Eastern peoples of color

I do not want to be other.

I want my WOC herstory included –

I arise indigenous Armenian

Birthed from sacred Mt. Ararat

Cultural identity of all Armenians Guardian spirit

Apricot blossomed Anatolian plain

Ethereal duduk flute music

Wandering like Armenian refugees exiled

Forced death marches by Ottoman Turk murderers

Who savored the stench of 2 million dead

Stolen indigenous land and homes

Eastern Turkey is really Occupied Western Armenia

3,000 years of culture wiped out

Barb wired Mt.Ararat under Turkish control

Escaped, terrorized Grandmother refugee

Hiding her secrets in the oven

Circles my inter-generational trauma

Displaced identity

I cringe when I am mislabeled European

Mistakenly connected to US slave past

My grandmother was a sex slave in a Turkish harem

The naked slave master whipping her tears

Under pretext of holy jihad against Christians

Ottoman Turks tried to wipe out all Armenians

Armenian school teachers hung from mulberry trees

Police skinning Armenians alive screaming

Traumatized refugee survivors came

Under Asian quota changed to white

So they could have homes prove they were ok

Real identity, there but not there

Tried to bury past humiliation, shame

Under blending/passing,

While the spirits of raped slave brides

And stolen Armenian children keep surfacing

Lost memory of indigenous past

Offerings to river and tree Spirits

Little acknowledgement of whose

Genocided indigenous land we occupy now

In the US I am a light skinned woman of color privilege

I am not profiled, harassed or murdered by racists

But I am not in denial of my indigenous heritage

Have to constantly explain my non-white ancestry and responsibilities

If you put me in the “white boat” you are just

Helping white supremacists who are afraid

Of dark-skinned people taking over and

Want to claim light skinned people of color as white.

I have jumped out of the boat

In solidarity with all indigenous freedom struggles

Hoping we can help each other resist assimilation

I welcome support to counter Turkey’s constant attempt to squash the truth

So called democratic US covers up and hides Turkey crimes of genocide

Who knows that US white controlled

Corporations doing business with Turkey

Like Coca Cola, Pfizer, GE and Lockheed

Lobby US Congress not to acknowledge the Armenian Genocide?

I choose to elevate my ancestral truth

I resist assimilation to honor my ancestors

Who died to save Armenia

Treasured interviews of Armenian Genocide survivors

Like Vartouhi with blue tattoo marks on her face

Signifying Kurdish abduction.(2)

My body damaged by bomb/mine explosions heavy metal

In 90’s when joined armed self-defense struggle

To liberate Armenian Artsakh (Nagorno Karabagh) from Azeri control (3)

Our blood soaked homeland

Far flung diaspora of exiled descendants

Swinging between language/culture

Connections/ disconnections

Remaining small Eastern Armenia Republic

Blockaded, impoverished, needing aid

Migrating storks still returning building

Magnificent 10ft rebirthing nests

Storks nests in our hearts

Opening and closing Armenia

Armenians are now being driven out of Middle Eastern countries they fled to after the genocide like Syria, Iraq, by anti-Christian extremists. Some Kurdish tribes helped Turks kill Armenians. Azerbaijan, an ally of Turkey, is currently attacking Armenians in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabagh)