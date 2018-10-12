Providence ARF Holds Panagoum at Camp Haiastan

The Providence Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) “Kristapor” Gomidehoutiune chose the Greater Boston area for its 11th annual panagoum.

Twenty-one members of the group spent Columbus Day weekend at Camp Haiastan in Franklin, Massachusetts, where they discussed the current state of affairs in Armenia following the Velvet Revolution and reflected on the ARF’s programs and activities. The ungers also gathered outside by the fire pit, where they shared memories and sang revolutionary songs.

The group also took a short trip north on Interstate 95 to Watertown’s Hairenik Building. There they met with the ARF Eastern Region Central Committee Chair, George Aghjayan, and toured the ARF and First Republic archives.

Providence ARF Panagoum weekend came to a close on Family Day (Sunday), when the group prepared a traditional lunch for family members.