Armenian Review Publishes Latest Issue

WATERTOWN, Mass.—In its latest issue, the Armenian Review has published a thematic volume on the topic of “Queering Armenian Studies.” Edited by Tamar Shirinian and Carla Karapetian Giorgi, the issue includes research articles, interviews, book reviews, and a performance art transcript.

The extraordinary changes in the social and political landscapes in Armenia have given rise to new and important movements surrounding equal rights; Armenian citizens must not be relegated to a second class status. Armenian communities in the Diaspora too, are coming to terms with social issues that had long been obscured.

Within this context, this issue is a timely contribution to both academic and societal discussions.

As the guest editors explain, “…we saw this special issue of Armenian Review as an important venture not only in thinking about how sexuality and gender are emerging in a transnational Armenia—a critical endeavor—but also how Armenia itself might be transformed by taking queerness seriously as an analytic framing.”

The current issue is the last under the editorship of Dr. Asbed Kotchikian, who has served as editor of the peer-reviewed journal since 2008.

Copies of the new issue of the Review may be ordered by mail for $20 per copy (plus $3 shipping) at Armenian Review, 80 Bigelow Avenue, Watertown, Massachusetts 02472.