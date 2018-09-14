The period of time that immediately followed September 11 was a contentious one for American media outlets. For many publications, it was too soon for critical outpourings—informative commentaries that might help Americans rationally understand how such a tragedy may have occurred. The aftermath of major catastrophes, after all, are rarely times when the faculties of reason are employed.
Rather, in the rare moment in a nation’s history, in which all eyes and ears are tuned in to the same crisis, emerges a special breed of frenzied nationalism; one which, it seems, has yet to subside in this country.
It speaks volumes about the fringe nature of this publication that in the issue immediately following the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, the Weekly’s editorial board chose to reprint an article by columnist and Middle East specialist, Robert Fisk from The Independent. Fisk was the journalist who interviewed Osama bin Laden several times, prior to the fateful attacks that made him a household name across America.
Seventeen years have passed since the September 11 terrorist attacks, and yet, a speech given by National Security Advisor John Bolton shows that little has changed in regards to United States’ policy of denialism, isolationism, and exceptionalism in the international realm.
Fisk’s commentary was prophetic. Even without the gift of hindsight, he already understood that the events that were to follow the attacks were not about the “war of democracy versus terror that the world will be asked to believe”; but instead, about United States aggression, proxy wars and neocolonialism, which are hidden in plain sight from the average American citizen. It was about “American missiles smashing into Palestinian homes,” he wrote. “US helicopters firing missiles into a Lebanese ambulance in 1996, American shells crashing into a village called Qana…” All of these, Fisk predicted, would be overshadowed by a reductive narrative pitting the virtues of American democracy against Islamic aggression and “mindless terror.”
Seventeen years have passed since the September 11 terrorist attacks, and yet, a speech given by National Security Advisor John Bolton shows that little has changed in regards to United States’ policy of denialism, isolationism, and exceptionalism in the international realm. There were many problems with Bolton’s speech, but perhaps the most worrying was this: that the U.S., its citizens and its allies (mainly Israel) answer to no one.
Bolton did this by laying siege on the International Constitutional Court (ICC), which he referred to as “a free-wheeling global organization claiming jurisdiction over individuals without their consent,” whose objective has always been to “constrain the United States” and limit leaders’ “relentless determination to keep our country secure.”
“We will let the ICC die on its own,” he announced, “After all, for all intents and purposes, the ICC is already dead.”
The idea behind the ICC was formed in 1998 in Rome, when 120 countries voted to adopt an early version of it, colloquially referred to as “the Rome Statute,” which would for the first time in human history, establish a permanent and pan-national court in which perpetrators of the most serious crimes committed in their territories could be prosecuted. It was formally established in 2002, and from the start, an institution like this one has always made aggressive, neocolonial nations like the United States nervous.
Bolton isn’t the only one dissatisfied with the ICC. Many others have touted its inefficiencies in the past. But while Bolton’s unrest with the institution stems from a belief that its power is so great it verges on tyrannical, many experts are saying exactly the opposite; that the organization is failing because it lacks the very power Bolton has accused it of wielding so unjustly.
In general, there has been a trend of “shallow cooperation” when it comes to participation in the ICC, (i.e. “countries agree only to international legal rules by which they would have abided anyway”). In a 2017 article in the Washington Post, analysts Terrence Chapman and Stephen Chaudoin pointed out that Russia, a month after signing the initial treaty in 1998, withdrew its membership (for quite obvious reasons). However, new or unstable democracies in sub-Saharan Africa were among the earliest parties to join the effort, as they had much to gain by their membership, since many early cases prosecuted the very crimes devastating their regions.
The implication here is that there are acts outlawed by the international court that would not meet the criteria of criminality under U.S. law—mainly because crimes committed by authorized U.S. officials are not typically considered crimes under U.S. law. In fact, sometimes they’re considered U.S. law.
That the ICC has flaws is without question, but more than anything, it represents an ideal—the notion of an absolute moral justice to which all nations can be held accountable. The United States is a country built on ideals; just not, it seems, that one.
Excellent commentary. Anyone not brainwashed by corporate media could see what would unfold. September 11 is used by Washington to justify its imperialist foreign policy and its massive Pentagon budget. The War on Terror will continue indefinitely as the US refuses to pursue a just and pacific approach to global issues particularly in regard to the Middle East where Tel Aviv and AIPAC’s influence are enormous.
I think that we all know that the leading Jewish American organizations (ADL, AJC, AIPAC, etc.) have done the following:
1. Helped Turkey defeat Armenian Genocide resolutions in Congress, at the behest of Israel. Even the Jewish media acknowledge have always acknowledged this.
2. Helped Azerbaijan and supported anti-Armenianism (the latter in the international media), at the behest of Israel.
3. Gotten the US into numerous wars throughout the Middle East, at the behest of Israel.
So as Armenians — as AMERICANS — what should we be doing about all this besides writing an editorial?
The question hangs in the air, unanswered.
” The question hangs in the air unanswered”
This is not a totally accurate statement. Admittedly the challenges and tasks ahead are formidable, there has been solid accomplishments; we need to unite and be energized.
So as Armenians- as Americans- what should we doing about this besides writing an editorial.
1- Vote in the elections. Mid term elections are coming up. There are districts in the US particularly in CA, MA, MI that the Armenian communities have an influence.
2- The ANCA has accomplished a lot. If you have not done so, visit the ANCA website. Become active, participate, donate.
3- The Armenian Legal Center for Justice and Human Rights has started its work. Visit their web site, participate and donate- the ACL needs tremendous moral and financial support.
There are geopolitical realities and strategies that we cannot control; this is due to the fact that we are a small nation with a relatively small population, fragmented and spread over the world. Moreover there is lack of unity of purpose in the Diaspora.
In spite of all the obstacles, we should never give up. Do not despair. We should all do the best of our ability. GET INVOLVED.
Vart Adjemian
It’s high time Armenians stopped being intimidated by the all-purpose, boilerplate antisemitism accusation which some supporters of Israel level at anyone who criticizes Tel Aviv’s deplorable policies. Israel’s refusal to recognize the Genocide of Armenians is one such policy which deserves to be condemned by Armenians and all people. Israel has not just refused to acknowledge our genocide but, as a favor to Turkey, its US lobby has made sure the United States doesn’t recognize our genocide. Tel-Aviv’s refusal to acknowledge the truth about our genocide is more than an unfriendly act. Israel’s support of bellicose Azerbaijan is another reason why Armenians should feel free to condemn Tel Aviv. Armenians have also reason to conclude that the barrage of anti-Armenian opinion pieces (almost exclusively written by Israelis or American Jews) which have appeared in the last few years in the Israeli media is an orchestrated and centralized campaign to hurt Armenia and Armenians. When these denialist agents accuse Armenians of being Nazi, etc., tell them that Hitler hated the Armenians.
Israel was created “to be a light among people”. But when it comes to the Genocide of Armenians Israel is “darkness among people”.
Let’s not kid ourselves: Israel is hostile our our nation and our state.
P.S. Israel also harasses the Armenians of Jerusalem, including the Patriarchate. Since it conquered the West Bank, Israel has illegally grabbed Armenian Church lands using various underhanded stratagems and naked force. It recently grabbed most of the Armenian Church-owned Fountain of St. Phillip (just outside Jerusalem) under the guise that the land grab was for environmental and archeological reasons. How can one win at court when the judge is your rival’s uncle?