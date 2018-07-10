The AYF-YOARF Eastern Region prepares to celebrate its 85th anniversary with a weekend of events on July 21-22. The anniversary gala dinner dance will take place on Saturday, July 21 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Warwick, RI. The formal speaking program will feature Unger Joshua Tevekelian as Master of Ceremonies and include special guest speakers representing various momentous times in the organization’s history. The evening’s entertianment will feature a special ensemble of famed musicians including: Hachig Kazarian, Michael Kazarian, Michael Gostanian, Aram Hovagimian, Raffi Massoyan, Dave Hoplamazian and Chris Vosbikian. Limited dinner seats available and will close on July 13th. Dance only tickets now available for $50. For tickets, please visit ayfgala.org.

Don’t forget to join us Sunday, July 22 at Camp Haiastan for the annual AYF picnic! Come by for a delicious kebab meal and visit with families dropping off and picking up their campers as we kick off another wonderful summer at Camp Haiastan. Rain or shine!