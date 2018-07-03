Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian Meets with ARF, ANCA at ANCA Aramian House

WASHINGTON—Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian visited the Aramian House in Washington, D.C.—the Armenian National Committee’s (ANCA) landmark property that serves as home for the ANCA youth training and job placement programs—for a breakfast meeting with the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) and ANCA on June 29.

President Sarkissian, accompanied by Ambassador Grigor Hovhannissian, met with ARF Bureau (World Council) member Hagop Der Khatchaturian, ARF Eastern U.S. Central Committee Chairman George Aghjayan, and Eastern U.S. Central Committee Members Hayg Oshagan and Jano Avedissian. The ANCA’s Aram Hamparian, Elizabeth Chouldjian, and Tereza Yerimyan also took part in the meeting.

A broad array of homeland and diasporan policy priorities were discussed, including those related to regional developments, the new constitutional order in Armenia, domestic reforms, economic progress, Armenia’s foreign relations priorities and advocacy-related activities. The meeting took place on the morning after the Armenian Embassy hosted a special celebration, featuring the unveiling of a statue of Armenia’s first diplomat in Washington, Armen Garo—a leader of the ARF’s revolutionary movement and a founding father of the First Armenian Republic.

“We had an important and informative meeting with President Sarkissian and Ambassador Hovhannissian about US-Armenia relations, American-Armenian aspirations, Armenia’s needs and priorities; we also addressed the role of the diaspora in building bridges with the homeland and helping it solidify its state foundations and become a beacon of freedom and democracy in the region”, said Mr. Der Khatchadurian, ARF Bureau (World Council) member and President of ANC International.

“We welcome this opportunity to meet and exchange views with President Sarkissian on our shared aims and aspirations,” said ARF Eastern U.S. Chairman George Aghjayan. “We look forward to continued engagement on all issues of concern to our community and cause.”

Prior to the start of the meeting, President Sarkissian greeted young Armenians taking part in the ANCA’s advocacy training and career development programs, the Leo Sarkisian Internship and the Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program.