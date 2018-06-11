Artsakh Soldier Killed by Azerbaijani Fire

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh (A.W.)—Artsakh Army serviceman Vahan Eloyan (B. 1992) was killed by Azerbaijani fire on Sunday evening.

According to a statement published by the Artsakh Defense Ministry, Eloyan was killed at an army outpost located in southeastern direction of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact (LoC).

The Ministry expressed its grief and offered condolences to Eloyan’s family, friends, and fellow soldiers, and announced that it has launched an investigation into the incident.

Three days earlier, on the evening of June 7, another Artsakh soldier—Gevorg Khachatryan (b. 1998)—was injured by Azerbaijani fire in the northern direction of the LoC. According to the Ministry, Khachatryan was rushed to a military hospital, where he is currently being treated.