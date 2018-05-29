Armenian-American Pianist Kariné Poghosyan to Debut at Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall on June 7

NEW YORK—Armenian-American pianist Kariné Poghosyan will make her debut at Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall on June 7 at 7:30 p.m. with a solo recital inspired by New York City. Titled “The New York Connection,” the program will feature works by both native New Yorkers as well as composers who visited and worked in New York, including the virtuosic piano sonatas by Samuel Barber, Béla Bartók and Sergei Rachmaninoff; Gershwin’s iconic Rhapsody in Blue; and her own arrangement of the beautiful Lullaby from Khachaturian’s “Gayaneh.”

“I have lived the past 15 years of my life in New York, and my attachment to this city is so deep that it’s not easy to describe in words. It is my home, my biggest challenger, and my incessant source of inspiration. No other city on the planet has the level of energy and artistic creativity! It is no wonder that almost every major composer in the twentieth century at some point visited here, either for a brief stay or for a long-term residence,” Poghosyan said about the upcoming performance.

In response to Poghosyan’s passionate playing, a critic once wrote: “If she had been born a few decades earlier, perhaps the Armenian-American pianist Kariné Poghosyan could have melted the Cold War.” With such ardent devotion to her art, she has been praised for her ability to “get to the heart of the works she performs.”

Poghosyan made her orchestral debut at 14, playing Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 1, and her solo Carnegie Hall debut at 23. Since then, she has gone on to win numerous awards and perform in some of the world’s most prestigious concert halls. During the 2014-15 season, she made her debuts in Washington D.C. and Toronto, Canada, where she performed the Canadian premiere of Alan Hovhaness’s Piano Concerto, “Lousadzak.” Other performance highlights included solo recitals in the Myra Hess series in Chicago, and in Ehbar Saal in Vienna, as well as performing Khachaturian’s Piano Concerto with the Greater Newburgh (NY) Symphony, under the baton of Woomyung Choe.

Her most recent orchestral performances include Schumann’s Piano Concerto with Sinfonia Toronto, conducted by Maestro Nurhan Arman, and Grieg’s Piano Concerto with the Wallingford Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Maestro Phil Ventre. Both performances received warm ovations and strong reviews. She was also featured in WQXR’s “Chopin Marathon” concert and live webcast, and was interviewed by David Osenberg on his award-winning program on WWFM, Cadenza.

Poghosyan is currently based in New York, where she teaches at Manhattan School of Music.

The performance is presented by the Institute of International Social Development, IISD.

Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.carnegiehall.org/Calendar/2018/06/07/KARINE-POGHOSYAN-0730PM