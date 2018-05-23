ARS Eastern U.S. Launches ‘Spring for Education’ Program

CRESSKIL, N.J. (A.W.)—The Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of the Eastern United States recently launched its latest project to help educate Armenian students from around the world.

“Spring for Education” was officially launched on May 19, at a fundraiser hosted in the enchanting home of Mr. and Mrs. Sebouh and Michele Nahabedian of Cresskill, N.J.

With approximately 80 people in attendance, a lively party was held with enthusiastic guests who generously donated to this new education fund.

While ARS Eastern U.S. has had scholarship programs in place for many years, this fund is different. Existing programs include ARS Undergraduate Scholarships for students attending a four-year accredited university in the U.S., as well as the Lazarian Graduate Scholarships for students who have attained their undergraduate degree from a university in the U.S. All students must be of Armenian descent and demonstrate financial need, scholarly merit, and Armenian community involvement. Through the generous donations of its benefactors, ARS has been able to help many students further their education.

The “Spring for Education” fund will be used toward awarding students who do not meet the criteria above. The ARS believes in the power of educating the youth, which will enable them to succeed, whether in the U.S. or those returning to Armenia with new and better ideas.

Committee Chairwoman, Sonia Bezdikian, and ARS Eastern U.S. Chair Talin Daghlian, along with committee members Hooshere Bezdikian, Ani Mouradian, Michele Nahabedian, Suzi Azarian, and Vartouhie Chiloyan, worked together to promote the event and secure donations from supportive community members and others, including renowned authors Chris Bohjalian and Peter Balakian.

Dr. Khatchig Mouradian, Columbia University Professor and Director the ARS Youth Connect Program, was on hand to speak about his personal experience with a much needed ARS Scholarship, which helped him complete his education.

The ARS Eastern U.S. hopes to build on the success of this fundraiser and continue to grow the “Spring for Education” fund, so that we it can be more inclusive in the application process.

The Board of Directors and the “Spring for Education” Committee members would like to thank Mr. and Mrs. Sebouh and Michelle Nahabedian for embracing the ARS Eastern U.S. Family with open arms and a warm heart for this cause.

The Board of Directors also acknowledges its benefactors for their very generous donations:

Mr. Zohrab Tazian – $5,000

Anonymous Donor – $2,500

Mr. and Mrs. Hagop and Aida Dakessian – $2,000

Mr. and Mrs. Hagop and Ica Kouyoumdjian – $1,000

Ungerouhi Lousin Der Ohanessian Sarian – $1,000

The ARS is the oldest Armenian women’s philanthropic organization. Established in 1910, to serve the humanitarian need of the Armenian People. For more information please visit our website at www.arseastusa.org.