Sign up for AYF Junior Seminar Today!

By Kaliana Maronian, AYF-YORF South Florida “Arev” chapter

Year after year, hundreds of members gather on Memorial Day Weekend for Junior Seminar. This prominent event for our Armenian Youth Federation (AYF-YOARF) Juniors, hosts educational lectures on Armenia’s history, Hai Tahd (the Armenian Cause), culture, religion, and future taught by Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) members, AYF alumni, parents, and community members. Junior campers are accompanied and supervised by fellow Senior counselors.

A typical day at AYF Junior Seminar begins with flag raising and two morning lectures followed by lunch and free time where members can meet AYF members from all over the region. The day continues with two afternoon lectures followed by dinner and free time and ends with an exciting night activity. Lectures and activities will be centered around this year’s theme of “Inspire Our Youth, Empower Our Leaders.”

AYF Junior Seminar will be taking place May 25th-2th at Camp Kweebec in Schwenksville, Penn. Don’t miss this memorable and purposeful opportunity!

Junior Application: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ayf-junior-seminar-2018-junior-app-tickets-43046097035

Senior Application: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ayf-junior-seminar-2018-senior-tickets-44077431785?aff=es2

LIT Application:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ayf-junior-seminar-2018-lit-tickets-43176859148?aff=es2

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/741699706030570/