Third Annual Armenian Genealogy Conference to Take Place on June 9 in New Jersey

MAHWAH, N.J. (A.W.)—The Gross Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Ramapo College of New Jersey will sponsor and host the third annual Armenian Genealogy Conference on June 9.

According to organizers, the conference will help Armenians delve into their familial roots by offering research methods for beginners and advanced genealogists as well as topics of interest to scholars of various disciplines. The main morning session will give an overview of current state of Armenian genealogy as well as the available records from around the world.

Other sponsors of the annual conference include the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR), Houshamadyan.org, Project SAVE Armenian Photograph Archive, and the Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Society.

The first Armenian Genealogy Conference was held at the Armenian Cultural and Educational Center (ACEC), in Watertown, Mass. in 2016, while the second installment of the conference was held at the University of Michigan-Dearborn last March.

The conference will feature a number of concurrent workshops that delve into the Armenian Immigration Project; successful techniques in genealogy; in-depth explanation of the uses of DNA testing; the value of ephemera in genealogy; and a number of Dikranagerd-focused presentations. Participants have the ability to choose a variety of sessions specific to their interests.

Houshamadyan.org and Project Save will give presentations as well as be available to collect photographs and memory items from conference participants.

There is also a dinner planned for Saturday night, affording more opportunities for networking. Each year, the dinner has been a highlight for connecting with those who have roots in the same villages and regions of Armenia.

All events require registration. Additional details on the conference and speakers as well as the registration form can be found at: https://www.armeniangenealogyconference.com/.