Obituary: Rev. Dr. Ara Jizmejian

Jizmejian, Rev. Dr. Ara Daniel, born Dec. 21, 1967, passed away with his family by his side on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Worcester, Mass. Ara was the beloved husband of Sylvia (Melkonian) Jizmejian and devoted father of Garen, Cedric and Ara Vartan Jizmejian. He will also be missed by his loving parents Mihran and Vartouhi (Mooshian) Jizmejian as well as his brother Hrair Jizmejian.

A visitation period in celebration of the life of Rev. Dr. Ara Jizmejian will be held at the First Armenian Church, 380 Concord Avenue, Belmont, Mass. on Wednesday, April 18 from 3-5 p.m. with a service to follow at 5 p.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to Camp Arevelk, 10 Churchill Road, Winchester, Mass. 01890.

***

In Memoriam: Rev. Dr. Ara Jizmejian

The Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA)

It is with deep sorrow that we share the sad news of the passing of Rev. Dr. Jizmejian, Eastern Region Minister to Youth for the Armenian Evangelical Union of North America (AEUNA), early Thursday morning, April 12, 2018.

We offer our condolences to his wife Sylvia; his children, Garen, Cedric and Ara Junior; his parents Mihran and Vartoug Jizmejian, all his pastoral colleagues, the AEYF Eastern Region youth, Camp arevelk and Camp Arev communities, and all others he ministered to. Below are excerpts from the communique received from the AEUNA:

We are deeply comforted by the reality that he is now free of the restriction of the physical body, which has been raised in incorruption and glory, in the sanctuary of God not made with human hands, for those who love the Lord and serve him faithfully. We take great comfort from our Christ-centered hope and know that we all will be united again. Rev. Ara is now experiencing Psalm 100:4, which says, “Enter his gates with Thanksgiving.”

Rev. Ara received his call to pastoral ministry while attending the Armenian Evangelical Church of Toronto, and began pastoral ministry at the First Armenian Church of Belmont. He later served at the Armenian Church of the Martyrs in Worcester.

For decades he served as the AEUNA Eastern Region Minister to Youth, and was the inspirational pastor for scores of east coast youth and a committed worker for the Lord in the Armenian Evangelical Church at large.

Rev. Jizmejian began struggling with cancer a few months ago, and throughout his illness continued ministering through online updates from his hospital bed, and witnessing to his nurses and doctors.

Rev. Ara shared with everyone his conviction: “God is glorified as we, His people, serve each other as members of one body.”

AMAA Executive Director/CEO Zaven Khanjian and Mrs. Sona Khanjian, visited with Badveli Ara and his family on April 5th, spending their time in prayer and reflection.

May God’s grace, and the love of Jesus Christ, and the comfort of the Holy Spirit, work in us and through us in the days to come.