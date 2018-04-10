International ARF Youth and Student Conference Held in Yerevan

YEREVAN (A.W.)—Thirty-five delegates from 17 regions of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Youth and Student Organizations gathered at the ARF Aram Manoukian Youth Center in Yerevan on March 28-30, for a conference to examine the different issues facing Armenian youth both in Armenia and in the Diaspora.

The delegates reported on their organizations’ regional activities for the past two years and their ongoing projects and discussed the various challenges they face.

The Armenian Youth Federation Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (AYF-YOARF) Eastern United States was represented by ungerouhis Nairi Khachatourian and Kenar Charchaflian.

Unger Sarkis Mkrtchian, the Executive Director of the ARF Bureau Office of Youth Affairs, reported on the office’s international activities and working committees. Among other topics, he discussed inter-organizational relations, regional seminars, and future plans. Unger Artashes Shahbazian reported on the upcoming activities to commemorate and celebrate the Centennial of Armenia’s First Republic, including events and opportunities for the organization. Unger Artak Sarkissian of the ARF’s public relations office presented the ARF’s public relations strategies and the youth’s role within them. Ungerouhi Patil Aslanian of the ARF’s Badanegan Varich Marmin (Junior organization leadership) discussed the current state of the ARF Junior organization in Armenia as well as the effect summer camps hosted by various regions within the country.

Additionally, the conference had the opportunity to meet with ARF Bureau Representative Unger Hrant Markarian, who spoke about domestic and foreign politics in Armenia and how it related to the ARF and its youth. Unger Hrant also addressed questions from the participants.

The lively discussions during the conference included topics such as today’s Armenian youth, education materials and programs, youth camps held in Armenia and Artsakh, the organization’s public and external relations, and much more. Ungers shared experiences and challenges as well as ways to improve, collaborate and continue working towards our goals.

At the conclusion of the conference, delegates were invited to a festive dinner hosted by the Armenian Youth Federation of Armenia with singing, dancing, and ungers sharing their sentiments through kenats (toasts).