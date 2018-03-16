The 30th Anniversary of Artsakh’s Liberation Movement Commemorated in Watertown

Unger Varant Chiloyan

AYF-YOARF Greater Boston “Nejdeh” chapter

WATERTOWN, Mass. (A.W.)—The Armenian Youth Federation (AYF-YOARF) Greater Boston “Nejdeh” chapter hosted a dinner and presentation at the Papken Suni agoump (Armenian-American Social Club of Watertown) on March 1, commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Artsakh Liberation Movement.

In Feb. 1988, the Armenians of Artsakh peacefully demonstrated for the reunification of Artsakh with Armenia. As a result, Azerbaijan carried out a series of pogroms targeting the Armenian people in Sumgait, Kirovabad, and Baku. Azerbaijan eventually lost the resulting war and Artsakh was liberated.

The evening began with welcoming remarks by ungerouhi Meghri DerVartanian. Former editor of the Hairenik Weekly, unger Khajag Mgrdichian was the introduced to present about the movement and provide the background for the war that followed. He also recognized the immediate response from the Armenians living in the Diaspora.

Following Mgrdichian, Holy Cross Armenian Catholic Church Priest, Monsignor Andon Atamian recited various poems dedicated to the Artsakh heroes.

DerVartanian then presented a video showing footage of soldiers during the war including interviews with children, who voiced their pride and desire to defend their homeland, and women, who served multiple roles during the battles, including nurses and soldiers.

The event concluded with DerVartanian reciting Hovhannes Shiraz’s poem “Hayots chakatagiruh” (“The Fate of the Armenians”).

Throughout the night, $500 in donations were collected, which will be put towards relief for the brave soldiers of Artsakh, who were injured in battle.