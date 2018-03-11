‘Armenian Women: Leadership, Empowerment, and Human Rights’ Panel to Take Place at Tufts

A panel discussion on “Armenian Women: Leadership, Empowerment, and Human Rights” will take place on April 11, at 7:30 p.m., at Tufts University, Alumnae Lounge (40 Talbot Ave, Medford, Mass.).

The program is organized by the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR)/Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation Lecture Series on Contemporary Armenian Issues and hosted by the Tufts Armenian Club, with the co-sponsorship of the Armenian Bar Association, AGBU-YP Boston, Armenian International Women’s Association (AIWA), all ASAs at Boston-Area Universities, and New Paths-Bridging Armenian Women.

The panel will be moderated by Dr. Anna Ohanyan, Richard B. Finnegan Distinguished Professor of Political Science and International Relations, Stonehill College, and will feature the participation of Dr. Denise Horn, Associate Professor & Chair, Political Science & International Relations, Simmons College; Nairi Krafian, Past President, Tufts University Armenian Club, and founder of Oknooshoon animal therapy project in Armenia; via Skype, Nvard Manasyan, Gender Equality Officer, UNICEF; and Maro Matossian, Executive Director, Women’s Support Center, Armenia.

Many studies have demonstrated that investment in women and girls strengthens democracy and weakens authoritarianism, makes families healthier, peace agreements more durable and societies less vulnerable to extremism, violence and terrorist recruitment.

Unfortunately, many studies also show that gender discrimination and physical assaults on women are global and systemic in nature. From the #MeToo movement, women’s marches in Washington, New York, and Boston, all the way to the Yerevan City Council, it has become painfully clear that violence against women is a worldwide phenomenon.

The panelists will examine the causes, costs, and consequences of gender discrimination and violence against women in Armenia and the Diaspora. The conversation will draw from experiences in Southeast Asia with a focus on empowerment of women as it relates to development strategies, civil society development and democratization.

The program is free and open to the public. There will be a reception and refreshments immediately following the program and question-and-answer session.

Parking is available in the Dowling Garage at 419 Boston Avenue and in designated on-street areas.

For more information about the panel discussion, please contact NAASR at 617-489-1610 or hq@naasr.org.